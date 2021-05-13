Responsibility begins and ends with you

Over one year later, with thousands of active cases and hundreds of unfortunate deaths of beloved family members, the ignorance of our citizens is even more rampant than the disease.
Initially, this virus was spreading faster than world leaders could come to terms with, or put measures in place to save their own population. But of course, instead of taking heed in Trinidad and Tobago, our citizens complained about everything!
Too many news conferences, not enough news conferences, withholding figures, figures not adding up, not doing enough, doing too much, conspiracies and election gimmicks.
Social media experts, in the comfort of their homes, seemed to have perfect responses to end it all. Let’s face it—it was a lose-lose situation for the Government and Ministry of Health back then, and a lose-lose situation now because YOU don’t believe you have a role to play in the solution.
Now more than a year later, when we know how dangerous this Covid-19 virus really is, in addition to the more deadly variants, you still complain, if only for the sake of complaining.
The most irrational has been to blame our Prime Minister for inviting you to visit Tobago for Easter. He has been telling you over a year now to stay at home, wear your mask, wash your hands regularly and maintain your distance, yet you choose not to listen to that vital piece of advice. Did he dip into his pocket to buy your ticket? Did he pay for your accommodation? Or did he promise you life ever after?
He pleaded on previous occasions to not go to the beaches or congregate, but you did anyway. So, what is it that made you listen to him so wholeheartedly, as opposed to listening to all the other advice and guidelines provided to you on a daily basis? Unless, of course, it was your choice. After all, you certainly have the ability to think for yourself.
Yes, it’s difficult for us, and even more devastating around the world.
So, unless after being repeatedly advised for more than a year now you still believe others are responsible for your life-saving decisions, then God forbid you or one of your loved ones becomes a statistic, or you’ll have no one left to blame but yourself. I guess you can lead a horse to water, but you really can’t make it drink.
Vashti Bowlah
via e-mail