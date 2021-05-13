Responsibility begins and ends with you

Over one year later, with thousands of active cases and hundreds of unfortunate deaths of beloved family members, the ignorance of our citizens is even more rampant than the disease.

Initially, this virus was spreading faster than world leaders could come to terms with, or put measures in place to save their own population. But of course, instead of taking heed in Trinidad and Tobago, our citizens complained about everything!

Too many news conferences, not enough news conferences, withholding figures, figures not adding up, not doing enough, doing too much, conspiracies and election gimmicks.

Social media experts, in the comfort of their homes, seemed to have perfect responses to end it all. Let’s face it—it was a lose-lose situation for the Government and Ministry of Health back then, and a lose-lose situation now because YOU don’t believe you have a role to play in the solution.

Now more than a year later, when we know how dangerous this Covid-19 virus really is, in addition to the more deadly variants, you still complain, if only for the sake of complaining.

The most irrational has been to blame our Prime Minister for inviting you to visit Tobago for Easter. He has been telling you over a year now to stay at home, wear your mask, wash your hands regularly and maintain your distance, yet you choose not to listen to that vital piece of advice. Did he dip into his pocket to buy your ticket? Did he pay for your accommodation? Or did he promise you life ever after?

He pleaded on previous occasions to not go to the beaches or congregate, but you did anyway. So, what is it that made you listen to him so wholeheartedly, as opposed to listening to all the other advice and guidelines provided to you on a daily basis? Unless, of course, it was your choice. After all, you certainly have the ability to think for yourself.

Yes, it’s difficult for us, and even more devastating around the world.

So, unless after being repeatedly advised for more than a year now you still believe others are responsible for your life-saving decisions, then God forbid you or one of your loved ones becomes a statistic, or you’ll have no one left to blame but yourself. I guess you can lead a horse to water, but you really can’t make it drink.

Vashti Bowlah

via e-mail

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Implement curfew now

Implement curfew now

It should be clear to the Government by now that current public health measures are not working and that the Covid-19 crisis ­engulfing us requires a more targeted response focused squarely on curbing movement.

We are still winning the fight against Covid

We are living in perilous times. Stress levels are running high while patience is running low.

Many people all around the world are itching to get back to life as it used to be before this deadly pandemic arrived.

Take heed of the national SOS

During our Friday briefing with the Ministry of Health concerning Covid-19, there was something that was very constant coming from those addressing the public. It was the way citizens should conduct themselves in this pandemic.

Responsibility begins and ends with you

Over one year later, with thousands of active cases and hundreds of unfortunate deaths of beloved family members, the ignorance of our citizens is even more rampant than the disease.

India’s tragic human crisis

India’s tragic human crisis

One cannot but be overwhelmed by a sense of calamity, gloom and despair in witnessing the awesome human devastation wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

Getting to the root

Getting to the root

Despite a surfeit of good-­intentioned, positive local programmes on which billions of dollars are being spent, the other pandemic, the one in which mostly women and girls are harmed, maimed and killed, races on unabated.