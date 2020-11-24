I feel compelled to document my experience on Sunday morning at a very popular restaurant in Chaguaramas, especially in light of restaurant and bar owners complaining about the stringent Covid-19 health restrictions that are in place to protect everyone.
When my partner and I arrived, intending to have a meal in a place that was expected to be operating at 50 per cent capacity, we did not feel comfortable with what we saw since that did not seem to us to be in keeping with the percentage stipulated in the current regulations.
Also, in our view, some tables appeared to have been too close to each other, especially the long ones which seated about eight people. We decided to forgo dining inside, and ordered two drinks for us to consume in our car.
As we sat at the bar awaiting the preparation of the drinks, we observed that the three bartenders there were either not wearing masks or not wearing them properly. Two of them had their masks at their chins, while there was none on the person of the third.
I drew to the attention of the mask-less one that he needed to put his mask on and I literally had to force the point to him that he should not be preparing drinks for patrons with his nose and mouth exposed.
I enquired of him if he was the one who would be preparing our drinks since I was not going to accept anything mixed by him if he would have been doing so without being masked. He put the mask on eventually.
At one stage I considered cancelling our orders and getting my money back, so disgusted was I with what I had been noting.
The second man, who wore his mask under his chin, kept talking incessantly and singing over exposed drinks and other liquids that were either being prepared, or were on the counter for the waiters to take to the patrons.
When I spoke to him about it, he, too, seemed to think there was nothing wrong with not wearing his mask properly. He went as far as to tell me that he was not facing the drinks while he was talking or singing. I told him that was not what I had been seeing. He never pulled that mask over his mouth and nose while we remained at the bar.
One waitress who was at the bar to collect drink orders had her mask pulled down to below her mouth, as well. Had we not been at the bar to see all of this, we could have been at a table and been served drinks that might have had droplets from the mouths of possibly-infected bartenders, especially the “singer”.
It is interesting to note that a top policeman entered the establishment around 11 a.m. and I thought he would have noticed the number of people in there and, perhaps, checked to ascertain that the 50 per cent limit was being observed. However, he was ushered to a table where he might not have been able to see what we saw.
When we were leaving, I asked to speak with the person in charge in order to complain about the wanton flouting of the mask rules by some of the staff.
I told the person to whom I was referred that I was minded to approach the policeman at his table to draw to his attention to what I had witnessed, so that he could address that blatant display of Covid non-compliance within the establishment.
While the restaurants and bars remained closed, their operators were claiming that they had Covid protocols in place that even exceeded what the regulations required. Based on what we witnessed at that restaurant in Chaguaramas, it was clear to us that the health authorities know exactly what they are doing when they impose restrictions on bars and restaurants, since some might not have been doing what they have been saying.
It is not unusual, for example to see patrons in little clusters consuming their beers outside a bar at in Woodbrook in contravention of the regulations.
When will these operators understand that it is a part of their duty to ensure they must protect their customers from the Covid-19 virus?
Clyde Alphonso
via e-mail