Restructuring WASA?

Last week Thursday, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) reported that all of our nation’s reservoirs are either “nearing or at full capacity”.
To some this is God’s benevolence in a time of global suffering; to others it is a consequence of global warming and the change in weather patterns. For Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS), this is a golden opportunity to review how we manage the exorbitant costs of water.
While we are not meteorologists, it appears that we no longer have a traditional dry/rainy season, but rather persistent rainfall interspersed with dry spells. Given the likelihood of continuous rainfall, shouldn’t we begin the process of constructing new reservoirs to retain the fresh/potable rainwater, at a fraction of the cost of purchasing privatised man-made water?
Now is the perfect time to amend our National Integrated Water Resources Management Policy to harness and siphon fresh water rather than maintaining the dependency on very lucrative privatised man-made water! Shouldn’t there be water planning with inclusion of stakeholders?
Furthermore, WASA’s inability to maintain the nation’s water infrastructure/pipelines with its continuous leakages must be addressed urgently. In the recent Cabinet Subcommittee Report (December 2020) on WASA’s operations, it was estimated that 40 to 45 per cent of our nation’s potable water was lost as a result of leakages. Is it that there are no engineers and technicians employed at WASA?
FFOS was informed by WASA, in response to the numerous reports to fix a leak at 1 Fort George Road, St James, that “we will pass on the information to the technical officer”. Yet after months of constant reporting, the leak has not been fixed! FFOS is certain there isn’t a constituency in T&T that has not complained of a perennial water leak without redress. What has our Government done since the subcommittee report was published to address this glaring deficiency? Will this critically important document collect dust on a shelf?
Finally, has the Government forgotten its three-month promise to restructure WASA? While we understand the desire to keep people employed in times of uncertainty, it is impractical to allow WASA’s overstaffing to continue to burden our empty Treasury.
In September 2020, the Caribbean Development Bank stated WASA is overstaffed by over 4,000 individuals. Furthermore, the Cabinet sub-committee report revealed that WASA at present employs an astounding 426 people in managerial positions.
Can we afford to fund nepotism in State entities? It is sad to say, but our politicians must understand that your “friends and family” must go home eventually. Our Government and WASA must be reminded that access to fresh water is not a luxury, but a basic human right to which every citizen is entitled!
T&T is no longer the economic titan of the Caribbean. Are we throwing away our wealth and our nation’s prosperity? Moving forward, it is incumbent on all State entities to adopt mechanisms that ensure basic human needs are met without burdening our treasury. The Rowley Government must get its act together immediately!