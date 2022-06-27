The National Joint Action Committee (NJAC) congratulates the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its leader, Prime Minister-elect, Dickon Mitchell, on their victory at the national elections in the island of Grenada.
This victory is a significant development, not only for the people of Grenada, but also for the region as a whole. It’s a victory that may very well signal the rise of a new generation of leaders in the Caribbean.
The 44-year-old attorney, Dickon Mitchell, who was a newcomer to the political arena, assumed the leadership of the opposition party NDC in October 2021. It is noteworthy that within a period of nine months, the inexperienced Mr Mitchell was able to lead his party to defeat the incumbent New National Party (NNP), a party which had swept the polls in the two previous elections, winning all 15 seats and with a leader with 38 years’ experience in politics.
NJAC is of the view that this feat by the NDC and its leader Mitchell, in particular, is a development that we all must take note of, as we scrutinise the political landscape of the Caribbean.
According to the 24-year-old Kerryne James, who won the seat for the constituency of St John and is carded to become the youngest parliamentarian ever in the history of Grenada: “The time has come for a new generation of leadership to emerge to awaken the consciousness of our people and to plan for our future today.”
NJAC hopes that this victory would give rise to a new beginning for the people of Grenada —one that would bring greater benefits, happiness and prosperity to its people.
Mr Mitchell and the NDC must do everything in their power to reciprocate the confidence and goodwill that the population has placed in them. It must be seen as not just a victory for the NDC, but rather a victory for the people of Carriacou, Petit Martinique and Grenada.