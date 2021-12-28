To the Honourable Minister of Health, Mr Terrence Deyalsingh—
Dear Sir,
Season’s greetings. I hope and pray this letter finds you and your family in the best of health. It is my wish and blessings that you continue to enjoy the best of health, happiness and peace in the year 2022.
Mr Minister, I bring to your attention a matter of urgent interest to the Hindu community. Hindus continue to be concerned about our inability to cremate our dead according to our ancient practices. So much so that many groups are set to challenge the decision in court.
We are in the midst of a raging pandemic. This to me is a distraction from the fight against Covid-19.
Latest report informs us that open-air cremation, according to the World Health Organisation (please see the Interim Guidance, March 24, 2020, Infection management of a dead body), does not pose a threat or additional risk of Covid infections.
I therefore recommend that Hindus and other groups that cremate in open air be allowed to return to our traditional practices.
Hindus have been made to pay up to 400 per cent more for cremations in crematoriums.
Whereas a funeral would have cost seven to eight thousand dollars, the price now ranges from twenty-five to thirty-five thousand dollars.
In an economy where people have lost their jobs, we are now forced to bury our dead—which is not in keeping with our religious practices.
Some unscrupulous funeral homes are taking advantage of the dead by picking the pockets of the living.
Pandit Satyanand Maharaj
Satya Anand Ashram