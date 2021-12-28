To the Honourable Minister of Health, Mr Terrence Deyalsingh—

Dear Sir,

Season’s greetings. I hope and pray this letter finds you and your family in the best of health. It is my wish and blessings that you continue to enjoy the best of health, happiness and peace in the year 2022.

Mr Minister, I bring to your attention a matter of urgent interest to the Hindu community. Hindus continue to be concerned about our inability to cremate our dead according to our ancient practices. So much so that many groups are set to challenge the decision in court.

We are in the midst of a raging pandemic. This to me is a distraction from the fight against Covid-19.

Latest report informs us that open-air cremation, according to the World Health Organisation (please see the Interim Guidance, March 24, 2020, Infection management of a dead body), does not pose a threat or additional risk of Covid infections.

I therefore recommend that Hindus and other groups that cremate in open air be allowed to return to our traditional practices.

Hindus have been made to pay up to 400 per cent more for cremations in crematoriums.

Whereas a funeral would have cost seven to eight thousand dollars, the price now ranges from twenty-five to thirty-five thousand dollars.

In an economy where people have lost their jobs, we are now forced to bury our dead—which is not in keeping with our religious practices.

Some unscrupulous funeral homes are taking advantage of the dead by picking the pockets of the living.

Pandit Satyanand Maharaj

Satya Anand Ashram

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

No retreat, no surrender

No retreat, no surrender

So what if the AG says okay we’ll take it off the table now, but we’re leaving ourselves open to put it back, at the end of the discussions.

We are told there was a policy ­paper, which was in formulation, and being readied for wider discussion. Where it is, and what in it has led the Government to its current position, it seems fair to say let’s see it.

Mia’s bold gamble

Mia’s bold gamble

The snap general election called by the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, could not be any snappier.

With nomination day set for January 3, one week from the announcement of the January 19 election, PM Mottley has used her power to set the election date to maximum effect.

With all of 17 months of her five-year term still to go, she has clearly calculated that an immediate return to the polls is her best opportunity for consolidating her hold on power and extending her term for another five years until 2027.

When old is too old for union leadership

Age is no longer just a number in conventional politics. Bad news also for the T&T trade union leaders 65 and over. The new year is less than 72 hours away, and one of these leaders takes out an expensive full-page advertisement to essentially remind the public about who used to be in charge of their lives. It says nothing relevant to living in a pandemic.

Relocate to where there are no threats of legal action

It seems that the threat of legal action by Freeport residents, thwarted the move to install facilities for housing of the dead due to Covid-19 deaths.

I suspect similar action would be taken if efforts are made to relocate the facility in any other urban area. Hence, it would be wise to relocate the facility where there is no threat of legal action. Tobago is in dire need of such a facility.

Mahmood’s legacy: keep moving forward

I met Abraham Mahmood through his lifelong friend and political comrade, Raymond Watts. We in the National Workers Union (NWU) had come to find out how much Raymond had contributed to progressive politics and culture, both at home and abroad.

An appreciated read

Sometime before Christmas, our Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley berated the Express for its very interesting article comparing the Chinese Sinopharm Covid vaccine to the AstraZeneca one.