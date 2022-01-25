Resumption of sports welcome news

The announced resumption of sports came as welcome news, indeed. The Central Football Association (CFA) wishes to advise all concerned to follow the requirements as published.
By previous correspondence, we requested clubs to be duly vaccinated—players, officials, supporters.
In anticipation of likely commencement of football, we encourage the public to be ready by observing the conditions necessary for their participation. We care for our spectators, for whom we promote our events. Our youth players were likely informed to seek vaccination.
One prospective official for an advertised post at national level was withdrawn due to being unvaccinated. We have made it clear that we are in full support of Covid-19 vaccinations.
We do welcome the prospects of playing once more, and ask for full adherence by all so as to avoid disobedience and even withdrawal of this somewhat return to normalcy. We have played our part, as was necessary. Let us ensure full compliance as needed.
The CFA also joins in expressing congratulations to Xtra Foods and Price Club on being given the awards of People’s Choice and Supermarkets of the Year. They are well-known for showing corporate social responsibility in sports. Indeed, Xtra Foods has a team in the CFA.
Lennox Sirjuesingh
general secretary, CFA