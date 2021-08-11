At last our retail businesses will be re-opened, and I know the relief it will bring to many. Many of them cannot continue in business, as the lockdown did a number on them.
I do hope in these testing times those financial institutions that once benefited from them would see how they could assist in getting some of these businesses back on their feet.
I did hear one retailer saying they cannot do business in this manner anymore—opening for a while, then shutting down for months. Well, retailers do have, to an extent, the power to avoid this: take control of what goes on at your establishment.
You’ve had an entire week to put things in place—sanitising stations, proper spacing for customers, masking policy, and limits on the numbers in your stores. It is up to you not to spoil the thing.
I would like to suggest that you have a person whose responsibility it is to ensure all protocols are followed—not only during the first week, but from now on.
The retail sector employs thousands of people, so that the public movement out there will increase even more from Monday—hence the reason to be extra careful. We certainly do not want to see a spike in cases. I believe if we all co-operate and do what is right, things will be fine.
And to the Police Service—please do not get weary. Those who choose to blatantly break the law must be dealt with. There are still those not wearing a mask, or wearing it on their chin. At some establishments, “six feet apart” has now become two feet.
People, let us do what is right for our good and the good of others.