The proposal by the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to ban the use of all hoses attached to pipes does not sound like a well-thought-out idea. One can understand that water from the sky has almost been reduced to zero for a number of days now, so we must conserve water to make it last through the rest of the dry season.

We can further understand that a ban on using hoses to wash vehicles and yards is reasonable because these activities can be delayed until more potable water is available.

I however wonder if the WASA planning team knows that the use of buckets sometimes wastes more water than using a light sprinkle to water plants? Much of the water thrown on a plant by buckets or other vessels runs off the surface and is lost to the plants.

Now, what about if there is an encroaching bush fire near a property? Are we expected to create bucket brigades and wait for water to fill up containers, then to be taken to the source of the fire to extinguish it? We have seen that several properties were burnt to the ground and vehicles destroyed in Central Trinidad because there was no water in the taps and residents had to rely on bucket brigades.

We must also take into considera­tion that many citizens in T&T have set up water tank systems as a result of the unreliable water supply, some of them with no automatic filling apparatus. Hoses are attached to the tanks to fill them. If these tanks have to be filled by bucket, when will these people finish this task?

We have seen the Minister of Public Utilities on TV boasting about the number of new booster stations opened to pump water to homes and businesses. But isn’t the water pumped the same amount drawn from existing reservoirs? I think the money would have been better spent on building more desalination plants and creating more and larger catchment ponds to harvest the abundance of water we receive during the wet season, instead of allowing it to run off into rivers and into the oceans.

Why do we have to hear the same song, year after year, like a broken record?

Wks Hosein

Chaguanas

