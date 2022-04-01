Rethink plastic bottles

I would like to suggest to the organisers of news conferences, seminars, panel discussions and so forth that some realistic thought be given to those single-use plastic water bottles always present on the tables at these events.
Before the lazy habit of utilising single-use plastic bottles of water became the accepted practice, a head table was always graced with a pitcher of water and glasses for the speakers.
Now, I guess a speaker is meant to reach for a plastic bottle, twist off the cap and knock back a swallow if his/her throat is dry.
How elegant.
To all event organisers, secretaries and public relations officers, may I beg you to take a lead in protecting our environment? Provide the participants at the next head table for you are responsible with a pitcher of water and some glasses.
Perhaps I go too far in suggesting single-use plastic bottles be eliminated from all Government events, too. Parliament, for starters, is no place for these inimical objects. Our elected leaders should be leading by example.
A Blade
Tobago