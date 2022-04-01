Rethink plastic bottles

I would like to suggest to the organisers of news conferences, seminars, panel discussions and so forth that some realistic thought be ­given to those single-use plastic water bottles always present on the tables at these events.

Before the lazy habit of utilising single-use plastic bottles of water became the accepted practice, a head table was always graced with a pitcher of water and glasses for the speakers.

Now, I guess a speaker is meant to reach for a plastic bottle, twist off the cap and knock back a swallow if his/her throat is dry.

How elegant.

To all event organisers, secretaries and public relations officers, may I beg you to take a lead in protecting our environment? Provide the participants at the next head table for you are responsible with a pitcher of water and some glasses.

Perhaps I go too far in suggesting single-use plastic bottles be eliminated from all Government events, too. Parliament, for starters, is no place for these inimical objects. Our elected ­leaders should be leading by ­example.

A Blade

Tobago

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

That earthly connection

That earthly connection

I come from the peasantry. My paternal ancestors were farmers; I grew up knowing the rich smells and textures of soil. Long before I was taken to their small steads on the southern end of Mt Lambert, I was already digging up in the dirt at home.

Transportation déjà vu

Transportation déjà vu

If Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan were listening, he would have heard the nation’s collective response following his announcement that his ministry was conducting an internal road assessment and developing a “comprehensive national transformation master plan” to synchronise all its transportation efforts.

Reparations not that straightforward

I have been following the evolving issue of reparations for African slavery in the New World, as it is an important matter for so many people in the US, through the Caribbean chain of islands, down to Brazil in South America.

Now, the fact that any form of slavery is and was ghastly, abhorrent and totally unacceptable is not in dispute. However, what should be done about it is not as straightforward as many of us may think.

T&T’s men must do more

We, the men of T&T, must do more to protect all our women.

When will T&T women feel and be safe?

A sickening pandemic of violence against our women is currently in existence. Our women are not safe in their homes, in the streets—nowhere.

Men control T&T, on men’s terms. Too much violence is directed towards our women.

Govt says rock so!

The world looked on in disbelief and horror as war erupted in Europe in February. Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, gave the order to invade Ukraine under the pretext of a “­demilitarisation and denazification exercise”, but US Presi­dent Joe Biden has labelled him a “war criminal”.

Rethink plastic bottles

I would like to suggest to the organisers of news conferences, seminars, panel discussions and so forth that some realistic thought be ­given to those single-use plastic water bottles always present on the tables at these events.

Before the lazy habit of utilising single-use plastic bottles of water became the accepted practice, a head table was always graced with a pitcher of water and glasses for the speakers.