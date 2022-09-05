In this day of a need for community involvement in healthy living lifestyles and the need for the maintenance of green spaces, the decision to erect a building in Adam Smith Square does not represent wise thought.
If the intention is to have another “security presence” in Woodbrook, the powers that be may consider ownership of property nearby within the vicinity, to construct a “police presence and bathrooms” there.
Do not continue with that sore.
Rudolph Hypolite
Woodbrook
If the intention is to have another “security presence” in Woodbrook, the powers that be may consider ownership of property nearby within the vicinity, to construct a “police presence and bathrooms” there.
Do not continue with that sore.
Rudolph Hypolite
Woodbrook