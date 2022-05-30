We, the undersigned medical practitioners, are writing to express our deep concern about the use of Covid vaccination in low-risk children.
We feel that this practice is not supported by satisfactory evidence of an acceptable risk-benefit ratio, and that central tenets of medical ethics, including “first do no harm” and informed consent, are being ignored. We are concerned by the lack of dialogue and interest in this matter within the medical profession, which is trusted by the public to safeguard their interest.
We are concerned that the mandating of vaccines will worsen the unnecessary and unjustifiable atmosphere of fear that still pervades and dominates the lives of some children, parents and teachers, in a current time of low risk. And we are concerned that the damage done to our children’s education, psychological and physical health far, far outweighs the small benefit of the restrictive measures, school closures, and perceived need for a childhood vaccination programme.
We call for urgent, respectful, highly public, and, most importantly, data-based debate among the medical profession regarding the benefit and risk of vaccination of low-risk children.