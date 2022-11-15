Rethink wearing masks in schools

They appear to have gambled and lost this time around. This is evident as the search is on for a strategy of recovery, while the clock ticks away on the agenda for new wage settlements in the public sector.

Having sent a powerful signal to the Government, when the Chief Personnel Officer put the initial offer of a two per cent increase in salaries on the table, and much of hell appeared to be breaking loose, those leaders sort of went for the jugular.

Thousands of public sector workers, and persons supportive of their claims, delivered a show of force in the streets in and around Port of Spain. Two per cent was madness. We not taking that, the leaders shouted from the backs of trucks as the mass of supporters chanted and shook their fists, figuratively in the faces of those who were calling the shots.