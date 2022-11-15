Rethink wearing masks in schools

My children, who are seven and nine, tell me that their classmates wear their masks for the entire school day (except lunchtime when, as everyone knows, the Covid-19 virus also stops working). And, when I have passed by the school during the lunch and recess breaks, all the children outside have their masks firmly up over their noses.
Only a few pupils in my daughter’s and son’s classes, including them, do not wear masks. I have noticed that, whereas at the start of the school year, most parents wore masks when picking up their children, now, just two months later, only some do. Why, then, are most parents still sending their children to school with masks?
Obviously, it is because they want to protect them. The Ministry of Education has lifted mask mandates but says it is “highly recommended”, and parents thus assume masks have no effects on their children’s health or, at least, are less dangerous than Covid.
However, not one healthy child has died from Covid in Trinidad and Tobago, and very few got very sick. But one analysis found that masks are typically contaminated with bacteria, parasites and fungi, including bacteria that cause tuberculosis, meningitis and pneumonia (https://rationalground.com/dangerous-pathogens-found-on-childrens-face-masks/).
Margarite Griesz-Brisson MD, PhD, one of Europe’s leading neurologists and neurophysiologists, warns, “The rebreathing of our exhaled air will without a doubt create oxygen deficiency and a flooding of carbon dioxide. We know that the human brain is very sensitive to oxygen deprivation.”
Even if masks pose no physical health threat, however, it can hardly be preferable from a psychological and social point of view that children cannot see their teachers’ faces when being taught nor, indeed, their friends’ when playing.
Since Covid-19 poses no health threat to children and since schools are not infection sites, the Education Ministry should rescind its “highly recommended” advice, which is based on no science at all.
Kevin Baldeosingh