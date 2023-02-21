In a recent daily newspaper, the suggestion emerging from a UWI official was that matriculation requirements should be extended from the current CAPE criteria to include others such as leadership, community service, sports and other “life skills and capacities”.
The object is to create increasing opportunities for entry, especially for young men from “rural and disenfranchised communities, with so much untapped potential, simply drifting”. Such “expanded access” seems progressive and forward-looking, but does it take into account the logistics of such an attempt at “increasing and equalising access”?
The attempt at justification is expectedly on CAPE as the only vehicle of matriculation, “narrow and skewed” as it is according to the official, with the first suggestion that it offers no fool-proof evidence as a reliable indicator of future performance, with many students turning out “average” degrees, not demonstrating the “intelligence, intellectual potential and capacity which require analytical thinking and problem solving, etc”.
With any form of matriculation in any university, performance ranges from excellence to average to failure and, unless there is a continuing preponderance of “average” degrees which the university should try to rectify, such does not de-legitimise the suitability of CAPE as a matriculation model.
As to the argument of rural and disenfranchised young people being disadvantaged from the start re the SEA exam, which is the forerunner of CAPE, being debarred from “prestige” schools and not having the benefit of a home and family setting to incentivise them to succeed, you cannot escape the reality of gradations of performance arising from differential social and economic circumstances.
To try to lump students admitted through “expanded access” with CAPE students, or even to use the former as an alternative to CAPE, raises several questions: by whom and how will such “expanded access” criteria be evaluated in relation to the cognitive capacity required for a degree programme; and how will such criteria reinforce the academic foundation of critical-thinking and problem-solving skills?
The suggestion the university official makes is that if even a student comes from the street with basic educational requirements and “studies hard”, is he not likely to achieve the highest academic success, and is he not deserving of the commensurate recognition especially by CAPE advocates who are likely to pour scorn on his achievement?
If there are such students they deserve the highest accolades, but how possible is such across a wide spectrum based on the criteria of “expanded access” in itself, without the academic grounding of CAPE?
It’s unfortunate that young men, especially from rural and disenfranchised communities, may have been disenfranchised from the start, but can they not find their own niche according to their acquired capacities, without having to jostle with CAPE students in the rigorous degree programmes at university?
Can the university not be realistic in recognising this differential in cognitive capacity in people, and cater for certification at other levels, even equivalent to a degree, for skills the society sorely needs?—we also need plumbers and electricians, garbage and drain specialists, nannies and nurses.
Even as we need to increase educational opportunities for the disadvantaged, does the university not need to rethink its idea of “expanded access” alongside CAPE as a way of “increasing and equalising access”?
Dr Errol Benjamin