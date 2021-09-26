Dear Gary,
Something is rotten in the state of Denmark! The people are not fools! As Black Stalin said: “Ah smelling it.”
The night of the long knives is here and their daggers are out. So, although you were the hardest working police commissioner in my memory, leading from the front as you were trained, my advice to you is to leave them to run racket (overtime and firearms to name two) with their Commissioner job.
Retire with dignity! That witches brew they are concocting is not worth the ‘double, double toil and trouble,” sleepless nights and ceaseless labour. The job is tainted. They blight it! Leave it for the conspirators. Make a tactical retreat.
However a general election will be here soon. My second piece of advice is that you run as an independent candidate for either St Ann’s East or Diego Martin Central.
Mark my words: you will win, and in the event of a 20/20 tie between the two moribund political parties, with your one seat you will hold all the cards.
And that is sage advice!
Phillip Murray
Diego Martin