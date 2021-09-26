Dear Gary,

Something is rotten in the state of Denmark! The people are not fools! As Black Stalin said: “Ah smelling it.”

The night of the long knives is here and their daggers are out. So, although you were the hardest working police commissioner in my memory, leading from the front as you were trained, my advice to you is to leave them to run racket (overtime and firearms to name two) with their Commissioner job.

Retire with dignity! That witches brew they are concocting is not worth the ‘double, double toil and trouble,” sleepless nights and ceaseless labour. The job is tainted. They blight it! Leave it for the conspirators. Make a tactical retreat.

However a general election will be here soon. My second piece of advice is that you run as an independent candidate for either St Ann’s East or Diego Martin Central.

Mark my words: you will win, and in the event of a 20/20 tie between the two moribund political parties, with your one seat you will hold all the cards.

And that is sage advice!

Phillip Murray

Diego Martin

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Unsettling $120m settlement

Unsettling $120m settlement

Despite being far below the $808.4 million sought by A&V Oil and Gas Ltd, the decision by State-owned Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL) to settle its dispute with a payment of $120 million and a new ten-year production contract leaves an uncomfortable aftertaste of public doubt and distrust.

Together we can influence change

Trinidad and Tobago celebrated Republic Day with some disturbing news.

This October our diverse cosmopolitan and beautiful nation will now be segregated in “safe zones” being established by our State.

Do so eh like so, Dr Rowley

The Government’s latest position on the Covid-19 pandemic, as outlined by the Prime Minister last Thursday, has me perplexed for two reasons.

Covid facts and Covid stupidness

Covid facts and Covid stupidness

We are in the middle of a global pandemic. This is not a time for hearsay. We saw last year where New York, the global mecca, was brought to its knees, mobile morgues lined up on the street; trenches being dug by bulldozers, mass graves to bury the many anonymous people who died but whose bodies were not claimed.