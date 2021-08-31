Retrench Junction is pleading, WASA

It has been a horrendous experience dealing with WASA for the last six months.
There is a huge water leak around 7 Retrench Village Junction, Cross Crossing, before Style Bar and Kanhai Bar. The water is gushing out, and spreading across most of the road. It has been extremely dangerous for both pedestrians and vehicles driving by, as they can skid around—an accident waiting to happen.
I have reached out to WASA umpteen times, but have received only empty promises so far. About five weeks ago, WASA came and did a terribly messy and hurried job by laying some soil—but water started leaking within a couple of days as usual, and there is no respite.
Our repeated pleas have fallen on deaf ears. I’m requesting that the authorities please address the issue as urgent, and resolve the matter permanently.
Abdul Basith
San Fernando