How can the PNM Government choose to purposely misinterpret the Constitution and declare the local government election—mandating election every three years—can be legally extended by a year under the pretext that it is best for the people, and think that it can even pass muster in a law-abiding nation?
The Government lost its case in the Privy Council when the majority declared it was wrong to arbitrarily remove the citizens’ right to vote, forcing a reluctant PNM Government to immediately call a new local government election ahead of the illegal one-year extension. The authorities passed an ex post facto law that retroactively allowed the existing councillors to continue in office until the election. Presto! In one fell swoop, what was wrong was instantly made right. Do laws even apply to the PNM Government?
What should have happened in a society where integrity and morality are held in high esteem was for the Prime Minister to declare a new general election and demit office immediately, in shame.
Where are all these billion-dollar constitutional attorneys when we need them?—especially those of the Opposition benches. Not a word was heard; do they even care that the PNM was riding roughshod over the people’s rights to vote for candidates of their choosing democratically? So, is the party in power so afraid to face the polls that they will cling to power even if it means trampling on citizens’ rights?
With the closure of Petrotrin followed by a nationwide lockdown that has resulted in a significant increase in poverty and dependency on handouts, we now know what the Government did in those instances was wrong. According to the Washington Examiner, “A new Johns Hopkins University study published this week found that Covid-19 lockdowns toward the beginning of the pandemic had ‘little to no effect’ on the Covid-19 mortality rate and ‘should be rejected out of hand as a pandemic policy’.” And in the case of the Petrotrin closure, the promise of lower fuel prices if the international market fell never materialised.
Since T&T chose to follow the Westminster system of government, shouldn’t we look at how things are done in the UK? The people of the UK voted for the Conservative Party in the last two general elections. But the turmoil inflicted on the people of the UK under the Tories’ leadership has been ferocious, beginning with the ill-advised Brexit and continuing almost nonstop as the real impact of leaving the EU became apparent, resulting in political chaos; the deep political divisions that ensued resulted in the changing of PMs five times in the last six years; that is how it is done when politicians, even those in the same party, think independently for the betterment of the nation, instead of T&T’s party-first mentality.
Furthermore, since we seem intent on following the UK system of government, why not abolish the Constitution altogether? According to the UK Parliament: “The United Kingdom constitution is composed of the laws and rules that create the institutions of the state, regulate the relationships between those institutions, or regulate the relationship between the state and the individual. These laws and rules are not codified in a single, written document.”
If they did not have a written constitution, why did they force one on T&T when we applied to become a sovereign nation? Moreover, why did we accept the conditions that the UK coerced us to take as a requirement for granting independence?
UK politicians do what is best for their people. How long will it take for us to arrive at that level of maturity where the people’s business trumps party loyalty? It has not happened since our Independence in 1962, not under the PNM, the UNC or the NAR governments. With all the parties that were in charge over the last 60 years, there was one common denominator—politicians used their absolute control of the system to ensure they promoted the party and its followers, denigrated the opposition, and made fools of ordinary people, to the general detriment of the nation.
To change the existential nature of our politics, we need a new breed of politicians and a revised Constitution written by ordinary people, not by lawyers who would ensure opaqueness that would take a battery of their brethren and a slew of judges to interpret. Our Constitution has 31,600 words compared to the US Constitution, which has 4,543. Do I hear a vote for zero words? Certainly not if lawyers had their way since they rely on the Constitution’s equivocalness to enrich themselves.
Rex Chookolingo