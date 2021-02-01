I read with great interest recent comments made by Cricket West Indies director Jimmy Adams on a radio programme in Barbados. Adams expressed grave concern over the ability of regional cricketers to compete under pressure and succeed at the highest level of the game.
Adams comments came on the heels of the West Indies three-nil drubbing in the recently concluded One Day International Series against Bangladesh. Even more interestingly, Adams pointed out such deficiency in Caribbean cricket has been in existence for over 20 years.
The former West Indies captain went on to say: “I think the biggest challenge for us at the moment and it has been our biggest challenge for quite a long time is our ability to make good decisions under pressure at the highest level, and sometimes, the quality of our execution.”
I must say, Adams hits the nail on its head but did not stop there. He further went on to give a solution stating how he felt such a deficiency amongst our players can be eradicated. Adams suggested to his bosses Cricket West Indies careful attention must be given to the preparation of players at all levels, from their entry of the game at the grassroot level, primary, secondary and coaching schools.
The six territorial boards must stand ready to play their roles in the development of players across the Caribbean. It’s not going to be easy or an easy fix as Cricket West Indies has to take a look at the present crop of players and the up-and-coming ones as well. Despite the enormity of such a task, it must be undertaken, not later but now in order to return West Indies to its glory days.
Let’s hope Cricket West Indies along with the six territorial boards, takes up such a challenge. I do hope they do.
Astil Renn
via e-mail