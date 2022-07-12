Revamp education system to develop good character

Dear Prime Minister,

I read Anna Ramdass’ news ­report in the Express on your address at the opening of the St Clair Police Station a few days ago. I trust all her quotes are accurate.

It is a delight to have a prime minister with some brain cells. But you are not well-advised in this instance.

Don’t blame parents for their bad parenting as an explanation for how “angels” in primary school become “demons” in secondary school.

Our current generation of parents were never taught about good parenting. So we can’t expect them to master parenting in our more complex society. They simply don’t know how.

When you give birth in Trinidad and Tobago, no one talks to you about early stimulation and the absolutely critical first two years of a child’s life. No one talks to you about not hitting your child. No one talks to you about reading to your child.

And then we continue to fail our children in our education system. And we perpetuate this cycle with our outmoded, dismal British system of education, which focuses on academics and doing well at standardised examinations rather than character development.

Parents with good character do good parenting. And we do have some who were lucky to have developed good character. But for most of us, our schools failed at developing character.

Neither you nor Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar has done much to transform our education system. Dr Eric Williams tried but failed. He ended up with the Concordat which fosters continued education harm.

Mr Prime Minister, get thee to Finland. Take along your Minister of Education and your Chief Education Officer. I’ll join you at my own expense. And I’ll invite you and your team to a lovely restaurant serving fantastic reindeer steaks.

But before dinner, we’ll look at the Finnish system of education where the focus is on character development. Teachers are rigorously selected and highly paid. There are no standardised exams. And no (or very, very little) homework. And primary school starts at age seven. And Finland ranks at the top when it comes to education.

And when you return home, and before you retire, do the radical thing: transform our education system. Give up on the British model. It doesn’t work for us, and it doesn’t work for the Brits either.

Make radical change. No piecemeal approach to transforming education. Build 200 brand new schools, have a new curriculum, select a new core of teachers, re-train them, and have our schools engage children from the age of nine months till age 16. You will be remembered forever for this good.

If we do not fix education, we will remain a venal, criminal, violent society. SEA (Secondary Entrance Assessment) and CXC (Caribbean Examinations Council) exams are harmful. And you are right, we can’t police our way out of our current violent mess. It all begins with education.

Asked what a good education is, the late Sir Ken Robinson, a global leader in educational transformation, said, “To enable students to understand the world around them and the talents within them, so that they can become fulfilled individuals and active, compassionate citizens.” The shorter answer, “To develop a people of good character.” Our schools in T&T fail at this mission.

In an old essay, Dr Martin Luther King Jr said, “We must remember that intelligence is not enough. Intelligence plus character—that is the goal of true education.

If we want better parenting and a more compassionate T&T, we must fix education. Put the focus on cha­racter and not academic brilliance.

And do keep those brain cells bubbling.

Dr Everold Hosein (PhD)

political leader, Green Party of Trinidad and Tobago

