Revamp Wildlife Act

The Conservation of Wildlife Act, Act No. 16 of 1958, is outdated and must be revised and updated as a matter of priority. The cruel and illegal trafficking of wildlife continues unabated. In some instances, perpetrators are caught although in many cases, they elude authorities. Earlier this year, the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) stated that people on vessels in the waters off Trinidad’s south-west coast were seen throwing wild animals overboard after spotting the TTCG.
Anyone who has observed baby monkeys restrained by their necks or legs, confined to a life in chains, will understand the pressing need to update the Act. Stiff penalties must be implemented and enforced. The law must be amended to put an end to the provision of permits authorising people to own monkeys. In an attempt to fiercely protect their young, mothers hang on to them for dear life. The only way the infants are successfully wrenched from their mothers’ arms is by killing the mother.
Witnessing a monkey tethered to a rope attempting to swing within a strict confined space is a heart-wrenching sight indeed. The image of a monkey vigorously striking its hands against the wall in a frustrated and vain attempt to get the attention of its negligent owner only compounds the injustice. What is the point of having a pet monkey? Its suffering is overwhelming. What really is the point?
The unfortunate truth is that these monkeys are destined for a life in chains. These primates cannot be set free in the forests of T&T because they are not native, and would be a threat to our own species. This has in fact been happening with the Black Capped Capuchin monkeys that were released into Chaguaramas which compete for food and space with our Red Howler monkeys.
The native species naturally will fight to protect their territory against any intruder. Ideally, the trafficked monkeys should be repatriated to the South American mainland. This is an impossible task since the required proof of their country of origin is well-nigh impossible. Their fate is therefore unfortunately sealed.
The time has come to overhaul antiquated laws and to ensure that the illegal trafficking of monkeys and other wildlife is stopped once and for all. They must be freed of their shackles and the indignity of life in chains. It is time to shake off these chains and ensure their emancipation.
On a parallel note, the confining and tethering of all animals must be addressed. These animals suffer within the confinement of cages, limited by four walls or the chains with which they are tied. The psychological and emotional stress is tremendous.
We cannot and must not stand by and fail to act where our intervention may save a life. Be it domestic violence, child abuse or issues pertaining to animal welfare, we must be the voice of the voiceless. It is our civic duty to intervene, to provide safe houses as appropriate, strengthen legislation and strictly enforce the law.
In a recent pronouncement, Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, noted that “the coronavirus crisis will not be the last pandemic, and attempts to improve human health are doomed without tackling climate change and animal welfare”.
We must remember that animals are sentient beings, capable of feelings and emotions. They must be accorded the same degree of dignity and grace with which we ourselves would wish to be treated. In the words of St Francis of Assisi: “Not to hurt the creatures, is our first duty to them, but to stop there is not enough. We have a higher mission — to be of service to them wherever they require it.”