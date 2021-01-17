Reveal rollout for vaccine

Your recent editorials around the coronavirus have been both thoughtful and appropriate.

The policy of allowing international travel only with a ministerial exemption is inequitable and unsustainable. Clearly a new policy based on vaccination, tests and quarantines is badly needed to allow the airport to reopen.

Your editorial about vaccine equity for poorer countries was also instructive.

However, my understanding is that the COVAX facility may only cover a maximum of ten per cent of the population of 1.4 million. It is good news that 45,000 people may be able to get vaccinations by March. However, if we vaccinate 45,000 people every month it would take almost three years to cover the population. It would be nice if the Government could lay out the plan and timeline for the vaccination of all of us.

Small countries like Israel and New Zealand are well ahead in the process, but a wealthy country like the US appears to be bungling the rollout because of lack of planning.

We have had lots of time to consider a plan for something far more important than the Tobago airport, the Toco port or Point Fortin highway.

Last November, your newspaper reported that the Ministry of Health had a robust vaccination plan led by Grace Sookchand (manager, expanded programme on immunisation) and surely by now we should publish it so we can all know when vaccines will be available for each risk category in our country.

William Lucie-Smith

Maraval

Health care inequality

THE effort that has been put by the Ministry of Health in managing the Covid-19 pandemic now needs to be put into fixing the national public health system.

In responding to the global pandemic, the Government and public health managers have shown that when required they can summon the will, skill and resources to confront a major public health challenge. Yet, they seem chronically unable to address the health system’s basic needs.

Covid-19 not only problem of governance

IN one of her recent speeches, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said she had been attending meetings on the Estimates. That was a stark reminder that even while dealing with the Covid-19 virus, the business of governance still has to go on and Cabinet still does much business apart from managing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Proof of the political pudding

Some few of us appear to lack the same amount of care for the lives of Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) and Unemployment Relief Programme (URP) children as expressed for the plight of young Venezuelan illegals.

Well said, Judy

I would like to express my gratitude to Judy Kublalsingh for her column “Hypocritical Democrats” in the Express on Thursday (Page 13). Amidst the cheap rhetoric masquerading as political analysis, it was refreshing to see such level-headed discourse from someone among the local intelligentsia.

Remember our doctors and nurses amid Covid

Please have pity on our doctors and nurses (our heroes). Over the past few months I have been speaking to two friends, one a doctor, the other a nurse. In each case on enquiring about “how they were doing?”, their response invariably was, “Tired!”

I write this in the context of numerous reports of breaches of the Covid-19 Health Regulations, especially the non-wearing of masks and the urge to gather at fetes.