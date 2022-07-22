Revelry...or distraction?

There is really something sinister about recent fetes like Stink and Dutty and Jam Naked. It is not the pleasure-seeking or the suggestion of immorality but, rather, their political dimension.
There continue to be times when the “Establishment” creates distractions that take the minds of the people away from genuine solutions to problems.
For example, we should ask the prime minister whether the crime about which he wants to declare a public health emergency refers only to violent crime like murder, or whether he is giving any consideration to white-collar crime and corruption.
After all, Roman Catholic Archbishop Fr Jason Gordon, not for the first time, has lamented the corruption (as well as hedonism) in Trinidad and Tobago.
The prelate, too, must appreciate that times like these are not unprecedented, let him not be guilty of creating distractions. He has identified matters which are the consequences of serious problems.
Both violent and white-collar crime have the same sources which are fuelled by political manipulation, avarice, greed, lack of opportunity and poverty all combined.
However, I do not want to get in the way of people enjoying themselves. But Stink and Dutty is pushing revelry to the limit. It reminds me of Passa Passa. Hundreds of persons, mainly African, I am sorry to say, are able to find scarce money to party every weekend in these “Jouvert” fetes.
These distractions have happened before. They were there in the ’70s, during the era of the Black Consciousness that came with the Trinidad and Tobago Revolution of 1970 (the Black Power Revolution). For those who can, please remember that there was a start with Soul Picnic (so-called Woodstock) at Perseverance in Maraval.
Two years ago, veteran journalist Lennox Grant wrote, “...In late 1970, by when Emergency rule had eased to permit such gathering, people young and black in T&T responded to the call to attend a ‘Soul Picnic’,” at a then-popular Maraval venue.
The event, that beckoned dashiki-clad young people, was denounced by serious-minded commentators as “diversionary, reactionary and mockery of what the revolution was about”.
He continued, “Gone past the ‘revolution’,” the diarist, as this young dashiki wearer once was, remained uncertain about what the actual T&T before him then conveyed: “The whole town is a-shaking with a kind of pervasive, giddy, mind-blown Woodstock feeling. There’s been an explosion of parties; the Woodstock theme recurring all the time.”
We saw an increase in illicit drug use in Trinidad and Tobago when persons linked to certain private-sector groups and the government were the promoters of Soul Picnic.
At that earlier time, calypso became more manipulated more than ever by successive PNM administrations which used the Ministry of Culture to champion singers (and tents) that were favoured by the party.
The National Joint Action Committee (NJAC) and the National Action Cultural Committee (NACC) fought back using indigenous music and arts at their multi-ethnic cultural rallies.
The iconic Black Traditions in Art was launched in 1975, followed by a series of innovative calypso competitions and award ceremonies.
NJAC’s emphasis on the arts led many people to assume NJAC was not really a political organisation but, rather, a pressure/cultural group.
While NJAC suffered, those with the office and the resources used the arts openly to divert the population’s attention away from some fundamental aspects of our development.
Now we reach. The current Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts has been one of the promoters of Stink and Dutty.
Aiyegoro Ome
The SINUHE Centre
Mt Lambert