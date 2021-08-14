Among the sad social commentaries of the times in which we live are those on the lack of moral values among many of our young people.
I’m hardly an expert on the subject, but perhaps there’s much to be said about the simple values instilled in my generation—not only by parents and the people who influenced us but by the order of the prevailing times which pivoted on simple, old-fashioned values.
Today, decades later, society pivots on wealth and greed, which have influenced a new generation.
My reflective state of mind and the reason for writing this letter is motivated by news of the death of a former reverend of the Rio Claro Presbyterian Church, Kendrick Sooknarine, who epitomised the venerable principle of the church in looking after the spiritual well-being and basic human needs of the congregation and, by extension, the wider community.
Rev Sooknarine, though due to his youthfulness and affable nature was known simply by his first name, Kendrick, came to the Rio Claro region in the late 1970s and continued the legacy left by those dedicated ministers who came before, the last being Rev Charles Kitney and his wife, Eileen Kitney, who retired in 1975 and returned to their home country of Canada.
That “Presbyterian” legacy, in no small part, involved working closely with the youths and, in this regard, Kendrick, then himself a youth, empathised with the grappling issues of youth, and organised talk sessions and seminars to educate and empower youths on many personal and social issues.
I remember the house parties he held at the manse for us youths and his immaculate taste in music, from the classical to the era’s disco music. Among his favourite musicians was the French pianist Paul Mauriat, whose famous hits include the immortal “Love is Blue”.
My many endearing memories of Kendrick include the old van in which he drove us around that only he could have started, driven or repaired (I don’t think it required a key to start). And there was this time he took me to Rousillac to meet Phyllis Chadee, of Love Sounds Inc, to ask her and her group to perform at a church fundraising concert in Rio Claro.
Phyllis Chadee, a member of the Presbyterian church and teacher, never refused an opportunity to perform at charitable events. I still have the autographed record of her first hit, “Here Comes That Rainy Day Feeling”, as a memento of that visit.
I mentioned church concerts for a reason. Back then, the church was required to raise funds to maintain its institutions—religious, schools, charitable organisations and homes.
Church bazaars, concerts, raffles, etc, instilled a deep sense of involvement and participation among the congregation, especially the young people. Today, such activities either no longer exist or are no longer as relevant. Funding comes from other avenues—the Concordat, State funding, businesses and wealthy members.
I wrote all of this to underscore the point that Rev Kendrick Sooknarine, by virtue of the example he has set, encapsulated an era associated with quintessential Christian values, and he served his mission selflessly and graciously. The simple sense of purpose that drove my generation has been replaced by a quid pro quo “church culture”—what’s in it for me.
As we bid farewell to a dedicated and noble man of the cloth, whose last posting was in the Susamachar/San Fernando region, I would not be forgiven if I didn’t mention Kendrick’s “wild” sense of humour, even on the pulpit, and his unique, intuitive style of preaching, with the occasional and deserving “pulpit bouff”—qualities that connected him to kings and common men.
Thanks for the guidance and the wonderful memories, and may you rest in eternal peace.
RP Joseph
San Fernando