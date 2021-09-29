“Where are the tests?” was the lead story of the New York Times September 21, 2021, edition of The Morning newsletter.
Central figure in the story was Stephanie Friedhoff, a professor at Brown University’s School of Public Health, who, having recently returned from Europe, wrote on Twitter about the many benefits of rapid testing she had witnessed, prompting her to conclude “the shortage of rapid testing in the US may be contributing to the spread of the virus”.
Noting that recent outbreaks in the US have been worse than in Europe, “even though Europe’s vaccination rate is only modestly higher”, the writer further postulated that the wide availability of the inexpensive rapid test in Britain, France and Germany (thanks to governments’ subsidies), was largely accountable for this stark difference in outcome; and that the great facilitator was the many available options, including tents outside of pharmacies in France, and abandoned nightclubs in Germany, where people could receive such tests free of charge.
Rapid testing, as most already know, allows people to learn within minutes whether they are carrying enough of a viral load to be contagious; such knowledge being utilised to inform follow-up actions such as tracing, quarantining and isolating. The alternative, the PCR test, must be processed in a laboratory, the norm being that the results for such tests are seldom available in less than 24 hours. During that time, those with Covid can spread it to others.
Thus a rapid testing programme approaches the ideal of keeping one step ahead of transmission, in that infected persons can be quickly traced, isolated or quarantined, and the chain of transmission broken. That in T&T we seem to take pride in revealing that positive tests for a given day were not from samples taken over the last 24 hours, but for tests taken for the previous two to four days, is an indicator of how far removed our Covid decision-makers are from the ideal; and spells continuing disaster for lives and livelihoods.
Although US President Joe Biden’s Covid policies are more congruent with scientific evidence than former president Trump’s, he could not escape criticism in this regard. The President’s new Covid action plan announced earlier this month has recognised this shortfall, and calls for the award of contracts that will lead to the delivery of 120 million rapid tests, starting next month.
Here in T&T, although the tally of those with completed vaccination regimes climbed from 194,710 on July 31 last, to 487,034 at the time of writing—a total of 292,324 persons with completed vaccination regimes, our Covid statistics have largely remained in a plateaued state.
For the eight weeks that have elapsed since July 31 (ending September 25), using seven-day rolling averages (calculated on Saturdays), new Covid cases have averaged 200 per day, and hospitalisations: 294 per day; 375 people have died in the eight-week period, the death rate decreasing from eight per day to five per day.
With 40 per cent of people vaccinated towards herd immunity, the projected reduction in morbidity and mortality appears slow in coming; at best; for the past two months, we seem to be “dead in the water”, as the statistics cited above indicate. Is the Dr Friedhoff observation (opening paragraph) in play in T&T?
It’s close to one year ago that Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, echoing sentiments expressed in more advanced jurisdictions, gushed that rapid antigen tests (RATs), would be a “game changer”. My recall is that in excess of 100,000 RATs were purchased shortly thereafter, and a dispensation programme rolled out. Has that programme been abandoned?
There may be other factors in play: for example, has the Ministry of National Security resolved the illegal immigration problem at the southern border? County Victoria has remained a hotspot for the entire duration of the current surge.
In addition, what has gone apparently unnoticed is the fact that hospitalisation re Covid at the new Point Fortin Hospital, which for weeks was mired at around 40 patients, abruptly increased over 24 hours—from September 2 to September 3, to 63 such patients, before meandering downwards to its customary level of 40-something-odd patients.
Since hospitalisation equates well with disease prevalence, one is left to wonder what caused an overnight 50-per cent jump in hospitalisation in this chronic hotspot area. Admissions to other hospitals were unremarkable on that day; in fact, most recorded a decrease. Recall: on March 28 last, acting CoP Griffith, in a news release, stated that illegal immigration was the cause of the then huge spike in Covid cases, and that unless that situation was addressed, reversion to normalcy would be prolonged.
With the foregoing in mind, shouldn’t the drive to herd immunity via the vaccination route be accompanied by an equally vigorous drive towards reducing morbidity and mortality by adopting a more real-time approach to identifying those with Covid who are contagious, while steadfastly reassuring the population that illegal immigration is indeed stymied?
The message in this letter for the T&T Covid decision-makers is that, like President Biden, they should come to the realisation that return to normalcy would involve vigorous pursuit of the virus along multiple pathways, and not largely based on separating the vaccinated from the unvaccinated.
Kenwyn Nicholls
via e-mail