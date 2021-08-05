Review cremation restrictions

The Hindu community, represented by the organisations specified in this letter, would like to indicate its firm support for the call made by the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha for the review by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, in particular the Minister of Health and the Chief Medical Officer, of the restrictions imposed on open-air cremation of Hindus who passed away from Covid-19.
There is no basis, whether medical or scientific, for such restrictions to be made; or, if there are, no such evidence was provided by the Government or its representatives.
Further, the protocols issued by the World Health Organisation do not prevent or affect open-air cremations if done in a regulated environment, where all international Covid-related rules are adhered to.
The decision or advice of the Chief Medical Officer relative to this issue cannot therefore be justified.
Also of great concern is the prohibitive cost of cremations in funeral homes. This is a time when many people have lost their jobs. The Government is also preventing many single-person businesses from earning. Families rely on these earnings to meet their liabilities.
These cremation restrictions imposed by the Government are placing an unbearable additional burden on already-suffering families. The Government must try to understand the difficulties being experienced by all citizens. We are constrained to call into question the basis for the restrictions imposed on Hindus by the Government.
We would also like to reference the response of the Minister of Health to calls by the Hindu community, carried in the media on Tuesday. We would like to state that the Minister of Health gave no proper or reasonable explanation for the continued restrictions on open-air cremations for Hindu Covid-19 victims. He simply stated the restrictions will continue, based on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer.
The arbitrary decision of the Chief Medical Officer, without any supporting evidence that open-air cremations pose a risk or a danger of Covid infection, cannot be used as justification for encroaching on the rights of Hindus.
The Antyeshti Sanskaar is one of the most important sanskaars or sacraments in the life of a Hindu. The proper performance of this sanskaar impacts both the deceased and the person whose duty it is to ensure it is done. There are consequences for both parties if the sanskaars are not properly done.
We therefore call on the Government, represented by the Minister of Health and the Chief Medical Officer, to immediately review and remove all restrictions on open-air cremations for Hindu Covid-19 victims, subject to accepted and known international and local Covid rules and restrictions.
• The Hindu Women’s Organisation of T&T
• Inter-Religious Organisation of T&T
• Hindu Swayam Sevak Sangh
• International Society for Krishna
Consciousness, ISKON
• Hindu Prachar Kendra
• SWAHA International
• Shiva Dharam Sabha