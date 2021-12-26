Revisit Covid funeral guidelines

The devastating Covid-19 wave has plunged many families into mourning and traumatised many health workers who have seen lives lost despite every effort possible. Death from Covid-19 is traumatising for all involved. Whether at home or in a health facility, a patient often dies in the presence and comfort of loved ones, and, upon the last breath, is placed into a body bag for disposal. They leave behind family members, many of whom are also sick and are grieving the loss of other dear ones. Families cannot gather to mourn their dead, and the funeral rite itself, a fundamental human privilege, is now a drawn-out process.
Proper care of a person and family extends even after death, and authorities must find appropriate means to facilitate the grieving process.
No other group in this country has been disproportionately affected by the current guidelines involving the disposal of Covid-19 victims than the Hindu community. Current guidelines restrict open-pyre cremations, a practice as old as time itself. Burials continue to occur, with protocol adjustments. Families are now waiting at least three weeks to perform the Antyesthi Samskara, the last sacred sacraments in a person’s life, due to existing restrictions and a surge of cases exceeding capacity. This delay comes at an immense fiscal and emotional cost. Another storage facility will not remedy this problem, but an update on funeral guidelines indeed can.
There is very little science prohibiting open-air pyres from the disposal of Covid-19 bodies. Interim guidance in March 2020 from the World Health Organisation noted that it is common for persons who have died of an infectious disease to be cremated. Still, cremation is a matter of cultural choice and available resources. At the time of these guidelines, there was no evidence of any transmission of Covid-19 from a dead body. Persons tending to a dead body should be able to work with personal protective equipment (PPE) and keep the handling of the body to a minimum. Families can view the body but not touch it or kiss it. There are no restrictions against open-air cremations. Indeed even in India, the country where open-pyre cremations are most widely practised, the practice was not banned but remained a significant avenue for disposal in its devastating wave in May 2021. When I pen this suggestion, I can find no data to support a contrary stance to promote a ban on open-pyre cremations.
I submit to the national conversation that the solution to our overwhelmed morgue situation (apart from the increased drive to prevent death in the first place) is to revisit our guidelines for funeral disposal. Not only will this help with the bottleneck of unfortunate citizens awaiting their final rites, but it will allow families to say goodbye with dignity.
Vedavid Manick
Sangre Grande