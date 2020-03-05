IT is an inescapable fact of geography that Trinidad and tobago is zone-locked as a result of the 2006 judgment handed down by the Arbitral Tribunal that adjudicated on that bilateral maritime boundary debacle.
T&T no longer has and in fact has been deprived since 2006 of its traditional and customary high seas access or corridor to the Atlantic Ocean. That was an integral and inherent part of the heritage of its maritime legacy since colonialism to Independence. In fact T&T exercised these rights by an agreement without any objections or complaints from Barbados from 1990 to 2006—16 years.
It was a gross miscarriage of injustice to deny T&T this maritime heritage.
Accordingly it is imperative, in view of the much-celebrated, recent rapprochement with PM Mia Mottlery of Barbados, that T&T, through Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, should seek to re-open negotiations driven by this much-vaunted Caricom solidarity and co-operation with Barbados to shift the new boundary northwards to accommodate and remove T&T from its zonal shackles and mitigate the harsh, unfair, illegal and punitive effects of the judgment.
Then we will be able to test and judge how sincere and serious the two leaders are about ushering a new era of co-operation and the strengthening of the Caricom ethic because Barbados has disadvantaged us big time.
Going to the UN Commission on the limits of the continental shelf is premature.
PM Rowley should not have fallen such easy prey to PM Mottley’s bait disguised in the unitisation agreement and joint diplomatic representation in Africa and the Middle East.
It is a fact that bilaterally T&T never held any serious negotiating sessions as required in international law on determining maritime boundaries with Barbados.
In fact Barbados forced Trinidad and Tobago to conduct compulsory exchanges in the chamber of the tribunal when that should have been compulsorily pre-undertaken according to settled international practice/norm or modus operandi in both Bridgetown and Port of Spain, prior to and before engaging the UN process set out in the Convention of the Law of the Sea at Annex VII.
It is my view that T&T must seek to obtain a maritime corridor to the Atlantic from Barbados or, failing this, it must involve Venezuela in trilateral talks since Trinidad and Tobago had conceded a similar corridor to the latter in 1990. There are no appeals mechanism allowed to the 2006 judgment.
I will not rest my weary failing bones until Trinidad and Tobago realises the need to revisit the judgment, determine how it lost hook, line and sinker and seek corrective solutions with both Barbados and Venezuela separately or jointly.
I will recite this mantra unremittingly.
Stephen Kangal
Caroni