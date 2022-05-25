An open letter to Tourism Minister Mr Randall Mitchell—
The Chaguaramas Boardwalk and the Port of Spain Waterfront were once beautiful outdoor spaces where families could freely go, sit, relax, have an evening stroll, and enjoy the scenery. Unfortunately, they have become dark, desolate and depressing.
The boardwalk offered the ideal place for a weekend lime. However, bewilderingly, all the huts have been closed and abandoned. The toilets badly need refurbishment. Some of the planks on the boardwalk require repair; and the benches also need repair and power washing. Additionally, improved lighting should be installed along the walkway. New vendors should be invited to utilise the food huts, and advertising done to reignite public interest.
At the waterfront, it is saddening that the once-magnificent water fountain is no longer operational. It would be nice if this huge fountain could be repaired and made operational once again. Also, the poor lighting at night along this seaside walkway at the waterfront needs to be addressed.
Why have these outdoor spaces which provided free recreational opportunities to individuals and families become neglected and rundown?
Another great spot where improvements can be made is at the Queen’s Park Savannah “food court”. This is a naturally created nightly food fair, with appeal to both locals and tourists. It can be further improved with State support.
A stage for live, local outdoor entertainment along with games or activities for kids, proper toilet facilities, security, signage and adequate seating are suggestions to improve it. Providing the food vendors with huts and electricity will also professionalise and simplify their operation.
Please, Mr Minister, I urge you to focus some attention and resources to revitalising and maintaining these valuable recreational spaces for the benefit and well-being of the people.