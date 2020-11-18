“Politicians are the same all over. They promise to build bridges even when there are no rivers” are very famous words of the late Nikita Khrushchev, the former Russian head of the Soviet Union. It is now the 17th time that the city of Port of Spain will be revitalised! Very laudable intention, but please do not hold your breath.
A renewed Port of Spain has been promised since 1968, but the previous 16 proposals seemingly did not have any value. After all, we had just become Independent in 1967, so it is quite possible that we were insufficiently developed to realise, maybe, that about 52 years were needed to truly embark on revitalisation of the federal capital of Trinidad and Tobago!
It is remarkably ludicrous to speak of breathing new life into Port of Spain when current care and maintenance of the buildings, roads and signage are almost non-existent.
Flooding in the city has now become the norm because all previous promises regarding alleviating it have been just that—promises! Are the transportation hubs designed for orderly ingress and egress? How safe are people who live, work and visit the capital?
Undoubtedly, it is noteworthy that intentions to revive Port of Spain are being expressed. However, the current infrastructure must begin with having good roads in the city. Abandoned buildings must be dealt with via making them heritage sites or removing them.
What has happened to the Brian Lara Promenade regarding maintenance and, more importantly, safety?
Despite having car parks, it is very difficult to get a park even for a very short time.
Will shoppers, workers and residents have to await the 17th incarnation of a reinvigorated city before these can be addressed?
What has happened with night-time entertainment?
In addition to grappling with parking spaces in key centres such as Queen’s Hall, Central Bank Auditorium, the National Academy for Performing Arts, the Little Carib Theatre and City Hall Auditorium, how safe is one in attending an event at one of these places?
Why are vagrants or the homeless ubiquitous in the city? It is praiseworthy that another attempt is being made to resuscitate a dying city, but rather than having a grandiose plan, clean-up of the city must begin now to initiate buy-in from shoppers, visitors, residents of Port of Spain and others to signal seriousness. Otherwise, the intention will simply be another distraction from the economic woes of the country and just another political promise.
Until flooding, traffic congestion, good roadways, safety, cleanliness, renewed night-time entertainment and green spaces with many more trees planted are tackled, the 17th proposal will simply be arithmetic, with the next proposal being the 18th!