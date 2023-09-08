Reward recycling

Implementing a system that rewards people for recycling plastic bottles at supermarkets while educating them on proper disposal practices is an excellent approach to tackle the recycling problem.
Massy’s discontinuation of bins due to misuse highlights the need for improved waste management.
Combining education, incentives and penalties for both producers and consumers of recyclable and non-recyclable items is a comprehensive strategy. Supporting local industries that use recyclables is essential for sustainability and economic growth, and utilising the Green Fund for small businesses is a smart allocation.
The Netherlands’ successful model of paying for aluminium cans and plastic bottle recycling, benefiting economically challenged individuals, proves the effectiveness of such initiatives. Encouraging citizens to participate actively in recycling can lead to cleaner environments, reduced waste and increased community engagement.
Gordon Laughlin
Westmoorings