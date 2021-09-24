I write in response to your article published on September 23, titled “Former PolSC chair knocks Opposition Leader... Nizam: Hypocrisy by Kamla”.
Nizam Mohammed is misusing our current constitutional crisis to try to settle an old personal score, and rewrite history in the process.
It is hard to imagine that Mohammed could be so self-centred that he sees this country’s current constitutional crisis as being a backdrop to his own pursuit of revenge, after having been held to account for his racially divisive statements as head of the Police Service Commission.
As prime minister, Kamla Persad-Bissessar did not instruct then-president George Maxwell Richards to revoke the appointment of Nizam Mohammed. Instead, a strongly worded statement was issued by the People’s Partnership government. The statement affirmed its mission “to embrace everyone, to create a meritocracy based on people’s ability to do their jobs; race must not and will never be a consideration”.
It simultaneously “categorically condemned the statements made by Mr Nizam Mohammed, the chairman of the Police Service Commission (PolSC) regarding the allegations of discrimination and the need for ethnic balancing within the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service”. The statement continued: “The insularity propagated by Mr Mohammed’s reckless and senseless comments runs against the very grain of the philosophy that now governs this country... Statements such as the one by Mr Mohammed are divisive and serve no useful purpose.”
Indeed, Mohammed provoked push-back from a wide range of persons with his remarks. This included his fellow commissioners who distanced themselves immediately in real time, his Cabinet and parliamentary colleagues, the Joint Select Committee where Mohammed made his remarks, the five political parties of the People’s Partnership coalition, the police executive (who came out publicly against a PolSC chairman for the first time in this country’s history), and the then-opposition leader Dr Keith Rowley. In fact, it was Dr Rowley who demanded the removal of Mohammed by president Richards. Rowley wrote letters and met with the president to ask him to remove Mohammed from the commission.
President Richards did indeed remove him based on 122A (1) (d) and (f) of the Constitution (Amendment) Act 2006. Afterward, Dr Rowley argued, “Had the president not acted, it would have sent a signal that the presidency of T&T is useless.” (These words may very well come back to haunt him.)
Nizam Mohammed, however, wants to rewrite history in his quest to avenge his firing. He hopes he can jump on the bandwagon of those permanently and irrationally opposed to Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
Unfortunately for him, however, many of the persons with whom Mohammed is seeking to align now were the very people who criticised him for his racially divisive statements. Nizam Mohammed still owes the country an apology. He cannot use today’s political constitutional crisis as his chance to rewrite the history of Trinidad and Tobago to make himself look good.
We must concentrate on the constitutional crisis, and act to fix it.
Dr Kirk Meighoo
UNC PRO