RIC must do a better job

The Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) has done a poor job in trying to sell the increased utility rates to the public.
Their advertisements and communications are a dismal failure. But credit for having the public forums. There are two issues:
1. Debt
2. The operating cost.
The operating cost has to be equivalent to rates, so that there is no subsidy. The subsidy is not a payment by the Government but a payment of taxpayers’ funds. In other words, a taxpayer is at present paying for self and many others, By paying the full cost, consumers will become more conservative in usage.
Hence, T&TEC (Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission), with the assistance of the OWTU (Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union), needs to make the service efficient and reliable to reduce the operating cost. By reducing the operating cost, only then can rates be contained and possibly decreased.
By paying the full economic cost, consumers will become more vocal and demanding as seen at the first public forum.
Remember that TELCO (Trinidad and Tobago Telephone Service) was not only losing money but wanted an increased rate. TSTT (Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago) kept the same rate and made a profit of $300 million in the first year. But the withdrawal of C&W (Cable & Wireless) has seen a decline.
With regard to debt collection, this is an internal issue. With the co-operation of the OWTU, a better effort is needed.
But the RIC needs to do a better job in educating the public about the new rates.
Dr Philip Ayoung-Chee
San Fernando