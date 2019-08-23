Right is right, wrong is wrong

Watson Duke and those who choose to deceitfully condemn Dr Rowley for expressing a blatant truth about a culture of unproductiveness in the public service, and which also extends to State enterprises and public companies, ought to instead use their time to confront reality. Only then will we progress as a nation.
In the first place, Dr Rowley did not condemn all public servants. He specifically said, and I quote the Express verbatim: “PM knocks public servants who produce absolutely nothing, but make the most noise when pay is late…”