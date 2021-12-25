Right time for a ceasefire

During World War I, on December 24-25, 1914, an impromptu ceasefire took place, where warring nations had their guns silenced.

As then, we too now face a war of epic proportions, not only from the Covid-19 pandemic but also within many areas of our society.

From the increase in domestic violence to human trafficking and crimes against our most vulnerable citizens, to the political wars taking place between an ever-growing dictatorial Government and with an inept Opposition, these raging wars seem to have no end in sight.

We at the Congress of the People hope that our Government, both executive and Opposition, would seek workable solutions that will benefit all citizens, that our Government and public servants would do the same and that every citizen, be they on a boat or block, find that space in their heart to seek the peace that the Christ Child brought.

The Congress of the People extends to its general membership and the population at large a Merry Christmas and hope for a bright and prosperous New Year.

Kirt Sinnette

Political Leader

Congress of the People

