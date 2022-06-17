Rio Claro’s role in 1937 unrest

Kindly permit me the space in your widely read newspaper to shed some light on a significant event which occurred in Rio Claro.
It is common knowledge that 1937 was a year of labour unrest in Trinidad and Tobago. What is not widely known and accepted is that the town of Rio Claro played a significant role.
According to an article carried in the Trinidad Guardian newspaper of June 23, 1937, four people died on the spot after being shot by the police, another died subsequent to treatment at the San Fernando General Hospital.
The article further states 21 persons were injured during the uprising, inclusive of three police officers and an 11-year-old girl.
In his book entitled A History of Rio Claro, George Montique, MA, The UWI (1988), refers to the uprising as the “Loving Riot” after a gentleman, one of the chief protagonists, who went by that sobriquet.
As we approach the 85th anniversary of the uprising, a committee which takes its name from the date of the event has been formed.
A ceremony will be held on June 22, 2022, the anniversary of the uprising.
The event is carded to take place at what is commonly called The Scale House, between the hours of 8.30 and 9.30 a.m.
The activities will include the laying of a wreath at a temporary shrine at that location, by pupils of the St Therese RC Primary School.
A visit will subsequently be paid to the Rio Claro Secondary School where some pupils will be engaged in a quiz related to the history of Rio Claro.
The top three performers will receive book prizes.
The involvement of the young people of the area is seen as critical to ensuring that the legacy of those who paid the ultimate price, in their quest for better wages and living conditions, is not lost on future generations.
Elias Lewis
Edinburgh Gardens