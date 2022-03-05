One of the greatest players in the history of the gentleman’s game has passed on at the age of 52.
Shane Warne was an absolute box-office character who transcended cricket on the field and beyond the boundary.
Amidst scandals and front-page controversies, Warne took 708 wickets in 145 Test matches for Cricket Australia.
“Warney” also took over 1,000 wickets across all formats of the game, over a stellar 15-year career.
Brian Lara has described Warne as the greatest bowler he faced—understandably so, given their duels during the peak of their careers.
Sachin Tendulkar also had epic duels against Shane, including a lot of banter and sledging.
He was a master of his craft, a natural talent, and a global ambassador for cricket.
He had all the variations of spin, fizz and drift.
He was an embodiment of an Aussie cricketer who played the game hard and with flair.
As a young man, I fondly know Shane Warne as captain of Rajasthan Royals in the opening edition of the IPL in 2008, where he led Rajasthan Royals to their maiden IPL title.
You could spot Shane from afar—he had sunshine blonde hair, stubby fingers, sunscreen lipstick, short run-up and obviously wickets galore.
As with all international players, the love he had for the game carried on in the form of coaching and commentary. You could hear the wealth of knowledge and passion he had for spin bowling in his strong Australian accent.
As a West Indian, I could never forget his beef with Marlon Samuels in the Big Bash and the 2016 T20 World Cup.
For the older folks, they will tell you about his World Cup victories, his fielding in the slips, Ashes performance, the ball of the century—listen, I could go on and on about this bloke.
Sincere condolences to his family, friends and loved ones on his final leg break.
His soul and spirit will live on in our hearts and on the field.
Thanks for the memories, Shane Keith Warne!
Kendell Karan