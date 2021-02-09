Rising from the dust of frustration

Unlike countless murders before, one has somehow rocked the nation. The circumstances which led to the murder of a daughter and citizen of this land are bringing us to our knees as the stories are told, daily. It is rekindling old wounds afresh.

Last evening I lit my fire at the Chaguanas candlelight vigil. There were well over 200 people in attendance, passers-by joining in, in a show of solidarity organised by a private citizen.

For me, the flame I carry is for the men, women, boys and girls senselessly murdered, beaten and abused.

It is for those disenfranchised by the justice system in this country. It shines a light on the state of governance and public trust in our institutions, political discrimination and victimisation in every form, and high-handed and haughty management of our country’s affairs especially citizens’ emotions and circumstances.

It burns away any sense of hopelessness. It burns for the likes of Andrea Bharatt, Ashanti Riley, Sean Luke and many others. It burns for my own father, Rabendranth Maharaj, whom you will never know.

It will burn in the heart of the shadows as the perception of corruption, the distrust of those elected and selected to manage the affairs of 1.3 million people rises from the dust of frustration. It burns so that my people can be awakened, enlightened and empowered, to save this place for the generations ahead!

I cried for my beloved country.

Days ago we celebrated my own daughter’s birthday, hustling to get a special skateboard via social media entrepreneurs and a family road trip to the Moruga fishing community. Another father in this small island was looking for his lost child; feeling in the dark for her touch, sound, smell and life.

Did you know that Moruga, derived from both French and Spanish, means “river of hope”?

This torch that is being lit in several communities around this country will show up the ugly head of crime, criminality, injustice and prejudice in Trinidad and Tobago. It will bring to the fore a new era and generation of activism and advocacy which we should welcome and manage while respecting the rights enshrined in the Constitution of Trinidad and Tobago.

To even concretise, for lack of a better word, we began to offer all concerned citizens and collective groups free breadfruit trees to plant in memory of their loved ones, in community spaces, where they can be visible and remembered for the rest of our lives.

In some cases it will bring a lifetime of food and entrepreneurship to families thrown into poverty and on the fringes from the death of their breadwinners.

My family and I were there, standing side by side in the fires of hope and prayer. We taught our daughters to stand up and be counted wherever they are. We taught our daughters the difference between being a citizen and a patriot.

I taught our daughters that positive male influence on society still exists.

Then I wondered, if this nation is in mourning, why isn’t our national flag already proposed to be flown at half-mast?

Someone retorted, “it may have to be that way every day.”

Omardath Maharaj

agricultural

economist

