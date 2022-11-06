Road-maintenance predicaments

Will the Government, the Opposition and those of various legal rankings please stop yakking about the escalating crime and quit employing mediocre crime-prevention measures until you all get your act together and start administering the appropriate punishment our written laws endorse for murder?

Given your official statuses, you all are very aware that it would take cooperation to get this done.

And you, all of you, are not offering any hope to the nation with all your continuous gibbering. On the contrary, you have become repetitious and nauseating while the murder toll continues to skyrocket.