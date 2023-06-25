Road repairs, please!

Please! Please! Minister of Road Repairs! The 50th Caricom anniversary is to be celebrated in T&T from July 3-5. Let us impress our Caricom neighbours.
There will be a 5K Caricom street race, followed by a 10K race which ends in Chaguaramas the next day. Ceremonies will be held at the Hyatt with all 14 member states, with many high-powered personnel present. Our fantastic performers will be putting on a great show at NAPA to impress them!
Mr Terrence Deyalsingh, while all the talk is going on, perhaps you can include in your agenda the topic of universal healthcare in the Caricom region. Meanwhile, let us dress our capital city to impress them all. Clean up the city, paint up, fix up.
The local government election is on August 14. Wonderful news. Please, Mr Rohan Sinanan, piece by piece, every weekend put out your pothole crew to repair the pavements, fill the potholes.
Our people, old and young, walk on the pavements every day to work, to school, to shop. Make the place clean and vibrant. Every day the streets should be washed down and sanitised; open up the fire hydrants, repair those non-working hydrants, get the men to scrub the streets and clean the pavements.
To the people in charge, please help and do your job and put the people to work, pay your people to work and clean up the city of Port of Spain on weekends and public holidays when the traffic is less.
Caroline Williams
Morvant