Road safety dead end?

There seems to be a new trend in the form of protests and placards at every turn, moreso since the failed October Revolution.

These have even become laughable, as the last one on traffic congestion in Chaguanas. Advertised as “Need for an overpass in Chaguanas”; and while we awaited something of substance based on traffic management theory and practice, the joke went so far as to be held on “the Chaguanas overpass”, closed for years now despite letters to the borough corporation seeking the reopening!

Such correspondence is often acknowledged with thanks, but seems to be deposited in a waste basket. The history of traffic plans in the borough reveals we have had more such “failed” attempts than mayors. Each one becomes an expert who, despite no formal training, ignores the known competence and views of the known citizens of the area. We can count eight mayors, and many more unsuccessful and recycled plans.

It has now extended to councillors as they seem to try to outdo the mayor. The call for the reopening of the Endeavour flyover—copied to the mayor and a councillor, and reportedly to be considered in a holistic development—has seen nothing more than a demonstration today, maybe organised to gain some semblance of relevance.

Traffic is more than congestion, to include accidents, loss of property and lives, and the effects of “road rage” carried forward to workplace and homes, with unfortunate results. The economic impact is also evident. The relevant chambers are so silent. Have they been consulted or taken the initiative to discuss with the borough corporation?

There has never been any kind of meaningful road safety programmes in the country. We have had a bit here and a bit there, often showing the bad driving practices for which we are famous. Organisations purporting to have an interest in road safety have failed to mount anything of a useful plan. The need for first-time drivers to undergo defensive driving training, as well as driving instructors being certified must be emphasised and made compulsory.

Chaguanas often will have traffic modifications overnight, to the surprise of motorists, and not even any personnel to advise us of these changes. Today it’s no turn, no entry, no parking; and tomorrow nearly all of that changes. As a citizen of the borough with deep concern for road safety, I have sought to make suggestions, but nothing is ever implemented. But then, if the council is full of experts in traffic management, how can we expect our views to be considered?

Lennox Sirjuesingh

resident of Chaguanas

