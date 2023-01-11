As a follow-up to a letter by Richard Deane, entitled “All I see is regression” (Saturday Express, January 7), I would like to ask the following questions:
Is the problem of failure of the road surfaces one of poor drainage, poor foundation, poor surface materials, poor workmanship, poor supervision, or all of the above?
Has the concrete-asphalt mix to be supplied by Trinidad Lake Asphalt been tested and proven to be suitable for our climate, load factors, etc?
When a contractor is given a job, does he have to sign a bond with a guarantee for a given period of time (say, at least five years), which he would forfeit if his performance does not come up to a set standard?
I’ve been told some of the richest men in T&T are the contractors who regularly get jobs to build/repair our roads and bridges.
Their huge compounds house hundreds of pieces of equipment, but the quality of their product is often poor.
Are the officials who sign off on payments for sub-standard work incompetent or, worse yet, corrupt?
Minister Sinanan “declared that he was fed up of a confusing network of responsibility for roads...” (Newsday editorial of October 10, 2022), but chose to add a new entity—the Secondary Road Rehabilitation and Improvement Company.
Why not pass legislation to remove those departments that are deemed ineffective, and strengthen the most efficient of the lot (or are all of them a waste of time?)?
In this day and age, with the IT resources available to them, why can’t WASA and the various entities responsible for our roads co-ordinate their programmes to avoid roads being repaired and, within days, WASA digging trenches across and along these newly surfaced roads?
Why can’t WASA use narrow cutting equipment to get to their burst lines, rather than backhoes that leave wide, irregular trenches in the roads?