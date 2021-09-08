This is an open letter to the minister and Ministry of Works.
Please have the relevant department check the roads leading to the industrial estate in Couva. These roads are in dire need of repair.
Due to the traffic, large trailers and other large transport vehicles use roads not designed for this type of traffic.
This includes, but is not limited to, the roads from Freeport Mission Road west to the Main Road; from Balmain Road west along Camden Road, across the Main Road west to the Exchange Road, then to the estate, through Roystonia to the Exchange Road.
There are also two subsidiary roads that lead north from Couva to Chaguanas which assist residents in avoiding some of the traffic heading into Port of Spain. The Caroni Savannah Road is also in poor condition.
The result is a number of roads that are hazards to regular vehicles on the best of days.
The holes are deep and numerous. Aligning one’s car seems a waste of time and money.
I invite other commuters to add their concerns as I am certain that there are others who have had the same experiences as myself.