Robert Village residents fed up with WASA

THERE seems to be a great struggle in the management structure of Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA). The new Minister of Public Utilities has appeared with great energy and zeal to move this treasury liability called WASA, to an asset of the State, but there are some “old guards” who are determined to stand in his path. They are determined to guard this unproductive work culture of WASA. They are like millstones around the Minister’s neck. They are pulling WASA into a very dark abyss. The minister is speaking a different language to some of these managers, who are positioned in the counties. They are not on the same page. The minister needs to be aware of what is happening “on the ground”.
There is one of these “old guards” still positioned in Robert Village. The Minister needs to know about his exploits. It is time that this “old guard” be dishonourably discharged. This “old guard” has contributed immensely to the bad reports of great neglect by WASA in Robert Village, Tableland. The residents of this village are just tired and fed up with WASA.
There is a family living in the second house on Robert Village (N) Trace. They are at breaking point with WASA. Their home could collapse any moment due to the seeming neglect and blatant refusal of WASA to accept responsibility for the state of their home.
On observation now, one can see, in front of this house, a six iron pipeline bending into a semi-circle due to the movement of the road.
This pipeline will crack and move away, very soon, just as the railing built on the pavement has done. This exposed pipeline is a recent action by WASA.
This pipeline was PVC and was laid underground. For years, this line was constantly bursting. WASA water kept on undermining the road and the front of the house. Higher up, in front of the neighbour’s house there was also a malfunctioning control valve. These two leaking points contributed to the movement of both the house and the neighbour’s roadside wall fence. WASA refused to properly investigate the problem.
After many years of lobbying, WASA finally unearthed the pipeline and placed it on the roadside. But the damage had already been done to the house.
The house is now beyond repair. The road is moving into the yard and the house is moving downhill. The neighbour’s wall fence is collapsing along with the trees in their yard. WASA has left the site more than two months now. They left their usual signature: an unsecured and unfinished job site. There is an unsecured trench that is 150 feet long by 1/3 of the Robert Village (N) Trace. This has created a muddy and slippery one-way road.
But WASA’s delinquency does not end with this family. There is a church in Robert Village that is suffering the same neglect by WASA. It is now more than eight months that WASA was informed about a water leak in front of this church. To date this problem remains unresolved. The last discussion with the area manager was about getting the WASA laboratory to determine if the water flowing on the property was from WASA’s pipeline. It is now into the third week and WASA has made no appearance...as usual.
Over the past eight months, WASA could not find the leak. They requested the crew that has the instrument to locate leaks. The crew never appeared. WASA then began to search for the leak. They dug three search points on the church frontage and said that they did not find the leak.
Then they came up with the idea that the houses facing the church were the problem. Their connectors on the mains were leaking. They said they disconnected these points and plugged them.
But the water continues to flow on the church compound.
Here again WASA left their mark. There are three unfinished and unsecured trenches in front of the church. This is creating more access of the road water into the man-made car park area of the church.
This is the level of inconsideration that WASA has shown. From the very inception of this leak problem, WASA was informed and reminded that the front of this church building is man-made.
Backfilling was used to support the car park. So there is now, road water and WASA water entering the backfilled area. It’s quite possible that WASA water seems to have breached the foundation of this church.
The people of Robert Village will appreciate a visit by the minister. It will be an eye opener for him. He will gain first hand knowledge of the inefficiency of those who represent him on the ground.
Rev Robert Dash
Baptist (LONDON) Pastor
ROBERT Village, TABLELAND