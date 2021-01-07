It takes a landslide and the resulting stoppage of Public Transport Service Corporation bus service to Guayaguayare to remember there is a place called Robert Village in Trinidad.
This same “forgotten” village is the main artery to the highly valuable oil and gas reservoir of Point Galeota. There is a constant flow of all types of trucks along this artery, most of them heavily loaded and causing great deterioration to the road, as well as great inconvenience to the travelling public. This is one of the main causes of the damage to the Naparima Mayaro Road.
It was only recently that a convoy of these trucks, heavily loaded with drilling equipment, came through this village. They were well escorted by the police and the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) . This convoy disrupted the life of citizens as they crawled through villages, seemingly without concern for others.
Their timing was so inconsiderate; it was prime-time in the morning. Why could they not have made their journey during the night? Is it that night work only takes place in certain places in Trinidad and people in rural areas could live with inconvenience?
Is there any demand by the State on these Galeota investors/contractors? Why can’t they be held responsible for the maintenance of the Naparima Mayaro Road? It is roughly 15 years since this road was last paved.
So when the landslide in Robert Village wakes up, it is as a result of these massive trucks that come and go from Galeota. But the waking-up of this neglected landslide in Robert Village is a manifestation of a larger neglect.
This village has been left to sleep, and seems to be forgotten, located in a place divided by the Elections and Boundaries Commission. This is a problem the commission has to look into. It is a problem the politicians enjoy.
The village does not enjoy this because there are now two villages in one village. There is now a site of a burnt, abandoned community centre which was started in the 1950s. This community centre was steeped in controversy and never enjoyed a progressive and continuous period of operation. There were always starts and stops in the management of this council.
There is no sporting complex in the village. There were locations earmarked for the construction of this complex, but nothing ever materialised. The youths of the village have to occupy the road or go the Warwell Road Sporting Complex or the Tableland Sporting Complex in search of recreational space.
Agriculture is the main occupation of most of the villagers. The neglect of the Naparima Mayaro Road is seen at its peak in these agricultural access roads. This neglect has actually grounded most farmers in the village. There are no roads for them to get to their estates.
I grew up in this village and I walked these roads as a child. They were all paved and fully maintained roads. These roads are Bickerhoo, Fabien, Glod, William Smith, Mantacool, Goolabdass, Hariet and Bristol. It is disheartening to see the condition of these roads. They are impassable. How can we diversify the economy with this neglect of the only viable alternative to oil and gas?
Could anyone remember the year Mr Colm Imbert was made the minister of works and transport? I think it was the last term of the late Mr Patrick Manning. He asked for citizens to submit names of roads they wanted developed. I sent the names of these same roads to the minister. He left office without acknowledging my letter.
Robert Village is present and deserves an equitable share of the distribution. There are taxpayers living in this village. There are openings of sporting and community complexes, newly paved roads and overpasses, and the handing-out of keys by the Housing Development Corporation (HDC). Where is the share for Robert Village?
Rev Robert Dash
Baptist pastor (London)
Robert Village, Tableland