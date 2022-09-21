When will the UNC’s political leader, Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar, call Mr Anil Roberts to account for his reckless, disrespectful and abominable behaviour towards some well-known women in our nation, most of whom are not even politicians?
Mr Roberts has repeatedly engaged in this most disgraceful practice. Therefore, either Mr Roberts has absolutely no respect for Mrs Persad-Bissessar—if she has instructed him to discontinue this dastardly practice—or his leader approves of his tirades, as she has not admonished him in any way. Either way, the UNC is in a very dark place.
One would have expected that with a female political leader, given the sensitivity of such an issue, it would have received priority attention.
I wonder how comfortable Mesdames Jearlean John and Anita Haynes, among other high-profile women in the UNC, are with Mr Roberts’ outbursts. Silence appears to be their golden rule.
With the notable exception of Ms Eintou Pearl Springer, the various women’s organisations and leading local female personalities who all advocate for women’s rights/welfare have continued to disappoint by their abject silence on this issue.
For instance, what are the views, on this issue, of the Emancipation Support Committee of Trinidad and Tobago?
What are we saying to our children? What are we saying to the rest of the world? Mrs Persad-Bissessar needs to rein in Mr Roberts for his reckless and despicable behaviour towards these women.