All adults should read or reread 1 Corinthians 13:14. It starts, “When I was a child...”
Camille Robinson-Regis wants us to believe she is an adult, so she should act like an adult. Calling a person names is childish.
When Kamla became the leader of the UNC, I heard an adult call her “KAMALA”, so I called him out for making fun of her name. At that time, I did not know that Kamla, Kamala, Camille and Camilla are linguistic versions of the same name.
All names are honourable and we adults should not make fun of them, so I am ashamed of all those who applauded Mrs Robinson-Regis when she tried to make fun of Mrs Persad-Bissessar’s name.
Mrs Robinson-Regis, please show that you are an adult and apologise for your silly behaviour. Also, if your children act silly, correct them.
We people of African descent do have the names of the slave masters, and we can’t change history. We the present generation are not slaves so, as Marcus Garvey said, rise up, don’t allow racists to control our minds and actions still.
Correcting your leaders does not mean you are against them or that you intend to break up the party.
Take pattern from England and the US—call out your leaders and correct them.
The country and its citizens come first.
Clermont Andrews