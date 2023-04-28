Robinson turning over in his grave

No, Farley, no! That is not the way to go.

To tell the Prime Minister to mind his damn business clearly shows up your crassness. Tobago is Trinidad business, and vice versa. One island is dependent on the other.

This controversy with the Tobago House of Assembly Act is indeed a relevant and serious fact. The framers of the THA Act did not foresee future challenges to make provisions to rectify any changes. By using the part of the act that is silent, the present members of the THA began acting belligerently.

The 2021 THA election was won by Duke’s Progressive Democratic Patriots party. The Chief Secretary elected was Mr Farley Augustine. Everything was running smoothly for the first year, then Duke and Farley began to swear. The PDP soon collapsed, members resigned and became Independents, creating a state where they became incoherent.

They say Arthur NR Robinson must be turning over in his grave to see how the present THA members behave. Never in the history of THA life have members ruled this way.

Not so fast, says the UNC. The PM must first call election in Trinidad immediately. He can’t go just so, to interfere with the THA, when the management of his government is not OK. He must fix his business here very quickly, before giving unwanted advice repeatedly.

So on April 17, 2023, Farley formed a new political party, calling it Tobago People’s Party, for democracy.

This augurs well and is a good move. Citizens are interested to see what this will prove. All Independents are now under one party. One united front is needed with full unity.

Although the members have no legal obligations to resign from their positions, staying as Independents longer may have negative connotations.

To seek a fresh mandate under the new party would be a strategic move to make wisely to allow citizens to vote in a new THA election and should allay all fears of the party’s elimination.

The decision is now left in the Chief Secretary’s hands to answer the calls of the election demands.

He and his party are the ones to decide to call a fresh election or let it slide, as there is no existing law to compel the return to the polls.

Marcia Howard

St JamesCocorite

