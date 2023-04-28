Robinson turning over in his grave

No, Farley, no! That is not the way to go.

To tell the Prime Minister to mind his damn business clearly shows up your crassness. Tobago is Trinidad business, and vice versa. One island is dependent on the other.

This controversy with the Tobago House of Assembly Act is indeed a relevant and serious fact. The framers of the THA Act did not foresee future challenges to make provisions to rectify any changes. By using the part of the act that is silent, the present members of the THA began acting belligerently.