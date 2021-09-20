I am appalled by the opinion expressed in the news media by Opposition MP Mr Rodney Charles in respect of the participation of the Minister of Health (MoH), Mr Terrence Deyalsingh last Thursday on the cable TV programme The Daily Show hosted by Trevor Noah.
The MoH, on the invitation of the host, appeared on the programme and sought to dispel some misleading information that had been placed in the public domain internationally, following a tweet from Ms Nicki Minaj on a side effect allegedly experienced by a gentleman known to a relative of Ms Minaj, after he was vaccinated for Covid-19 in T&T.
First of all, the news media reports claim that Mr Charles accused the MoH of breaching patient confidentiality.
The MoH did no such thing as he did not disclose the name of the patient. Indeed, the MoH did not know the name of the patient, as no such report of an adverse reaction was made to the public health authorities.
The MoH had an obligation to embrace the opportunity to appear on the show as the matter raised by Ms Minaj had received widespread international coverage, both on conventional and social media platforms.
Additionally, Ms Minaj’s subsequent comments about the alleged limited availability of Instagram in T&T may have left some persons resident outside of T&T, who were not familiar with T&T, with the impression that T&T was a very backward third world country, akin to a banana republic.
In these circumstances, therefore, this matter could not have been “ignored’, as suggested by Mr Charles, as doing so could severely hamper our efforts at economic diversification as far as tourism is concerned.
However, I do agree with Mr Charles that “the world does not make a distinction between Minaj and the rest of us”. Accordingly, that makes it even more imperative that we promptly correct and disassociate ourselves from any misleading statements arising out of what she has said or written.
More particularly from a health perspective, T&T’s vaccination programme has been hampered by vaccine hesitancy, and the allegation referenced by Ms Minaj, based on what was told to her about impotence and swollen testicles, given her high profile, although she is not a medical practitioner, could make a bad situation worse as far as vaccine hesitancy is concerned.
It is certainly not a non-issue, as claimed by Mr Charles, according to news media reports. In this context, except for the Far East, given their peculiar cultural norms, the rest of the world is challenged by this problem of vaccine hesitancy.
World renowned communications and health experts (including psychologists) are at a loss as to how to deal effectively with this issue, among other things, given the misleading information that is prevalent on especially social media platforms.
Mr Charles identified, in his criticism of the MoH, that Covid-19 was a serious issue. Doesn’t he understand why?
Mr Charles understandably has a soft spot for Ms Minaj and opined that the T&T Government is adding to the global ridicule of her.
However, the Government did not initiate this series of events. It was Ms Minaj who did so. Needless to say, the Government has an obligation to give priority to the protection of the health and reputation of the 1.4 million citizens who reside here.
Why does Mr Charles think the highlighting by the MoH of some of our rich cultural heritage such as Carnival, chutney, calypso and our cuisine was a mistake?! Does Mr Charles and the UNC not see the connection between the alleviation of poverty/economic diversification, and the promotion of Carnival, chutney, calypso, our cuisine, etc.
Tourism offers so many opportunities, both upstream and downstream, for diversification. The TV programme has wide global coverage, and far from being “trivial”, according to Mr Charles, the MoH embraced this opportunity to promote T&T as a tourist destination.
Out of evil cometh good, and if the devil brings it say is God sent it. Nevertheless, I now better understand why the UNC was so cavalier about the Sandals project.
Mr Charles asserted that the GOTT was made a global laughing stock because the MoH appeared on a TV programme that, in his view, did not address serious issues, and was all about frivolous slapstick comedy.
If he watched the interview, he would have recognised that he was mistaken. In this connection, it might be helpful also if he truly understood what is satire.
Many of the recipients of the Nobel Prize for Literature have earned, by dint of hard work, a solid reputation in this aspect of their craft. It takes extreme intelligence and skill. This is serious business. I need not mention William Shakespeare or Charles Dickens.
In conclusion, I wonder who higher up in the hierarchy of the UNC vetted Mr Charles’s statements on the matter under consideration before he made them public? Silence is consent! How shameful!