Why do I get the strongest impression that Ancel Roget and company’s favourite US television station is Fox?
These local jokers should know our Prime Minister acts only on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer.
Roget should approach the World Health Organisation for proof of the several vaccines’ effectiveness, and not depend on social media, especially Facebook which, having been disgraced in a recent congressional enquiry, actually changed its name.
Come on, Roget, your job is to protect the workers who depend on you—and not lead them to an early grave.
Teddy Pinheiro
Barataria