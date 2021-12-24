Why do I get the strongest impression that Ancel Roget and company’s favourite US television station is Fox?

These local jokers should know our Prime Minister acts only on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer.

Roget should approach the World Health Organisation for proof of the several vaccines’ effectiveness, and not depend on social media, especially Facebook which, having been disgraced in a recent congressional enquiry, actually changed its name.

Come on, Roget, your job is to protect the workers who depend on you—and not lead them to an early grave.

Teddy Pinheiro

Barataria

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Moving towards greater humanisation

Moving towards greater humanisation

FORMER trade unionist, political activist David Abdulah, said in a recent media statement that we ought to treat the mounting Covid-19 dead in a much better way.

He suggested their names be elevated from the floor of mere statistics, and that each one of their stories should include their faces and mention of the families from which they came, and the members of those families left behind.

Christmas Day in T&T

“For unto us a child is born, unto us, a son is given: and the government shall be upon His shoulder: and His name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace”.

It is Christmas Day and I am certain many families are coming together in whatever way that is possible, even with the pandemic.

I trust whatever you are doing, to the best of your ability keep in mind we are still in a pandemic.

Get vaccinated...and encourage others to do so

In the 1960s up to the early ’70s, there was a comic strip in the Trinidad Guardian (I believe) named Li’l Abner situated in “Dogpatch”, USA. The featured characters were Mammy Yokum, Pappy Yokum and, of course, Li’l Abner.

Gifts are who we are

Presents are a delightful part of the Christmas experience. The root of the English word, “gift”, can be traced back to the Germanic language of the 14th century, and meant special talent or something given with no strings attached.

Gifting is an act born of affection and offered in respect to our fellow beings. If one feels in any way forced or compelled to give, then the significance of the exchange is diminished.

Essential engines

The creative industries, referred to as a range of economic activities, are concerned with the generation and utilisation of businesses with creativity (Google).

Howkin’s Creative Economy definition comprises architecture, software, writing, publishing, advertising, books, press, photography, graphic arts, music, the performing arts and cultural education.

Hot chocolate bombs

Hot chocolate bombs

Nothing warms a home like the aromas wafting from an industrious oven. Bread, ham, chicken, black cakes and sponges, sweetbread, cookies—baked delights that emerge in the flurry of a homespun Christmas.

The kitchen, finally ready to churn out its mouthwatering treats after days and days when the house was full of the tedious odour of paint, varnish, linoleum, and bleach, proudly yields the fragrance that makes it worth the back-breaking effort.