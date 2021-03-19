President-general of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) Ancel Roget looks today like the biggest bobolee that Trinidad and Tobago has ever seen, with being blanked for the third time in his bid to purchase Petrotrin from the Rowley-run Government.
I find it astounding that the Government touted that they would have signed a contract with the OWTU, or should I say Patriotic Energy and Technologies Co Ltd, to reopen Petrotrin as they were chosen as the preferred bidder of the coveted Petrotrin assets before the general election, but soon after the general elections blanked them not once, not twice, but three times.
The Government, after spending so much time and energy convincing the population the closure was the only course of action due to the massive drain of the public purse—pounding and pounding this into our heads during its determination to close down the only oil-producing refinery this country ever had—in an about-turn, as an election gimmick, offered up the assets to Patriotic Energies and Technologies Co Ltd.
However, right after the election, for a third time the authorities have rejected their bid and in so doing, have made them look like utter nincompoops. Patriotic was the preferred bidder to buy the Guaracara refinery. Now the Minister of Finance, after debunking their bid as utter nonsense and a terrible deal for the people of Trinidad and Tobago, said in February 2021 that new bids would be considered and the refinery bidding process will go back onto the open market.
The number of times the Government rejected Patriotic’s bid would be considered comical, if it was not such a travesty as this comedic farce played out in the public domain.
Let’s review the timeline:
Last October, the Government rejected Patriotic’s bid, but after that, the Government gave an extension for another chance to resubmit a modified bid when Roget begged Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for another chance; it was again rejected in January 2021.
Then a third chance was given where the Government, in February 2021, for a third time, rejected an offer by its preferred bidder, Patriotic, again.
The closure of Petrotrin has had ripple effects throughout our whole country. The impact on the economy, the employees and their families was devastating.
It has had a domino effect across the country, not to mention putting thousands of families on the breadline, as well as hundreds of contractors and service companies that all depended on work from Petrotrin.
Petrotrin workers affected by the closure were in excess of 6,000, inclusive of direct staff. However, contracted staff and contractors with several downstream service providers were affected in the thousands. Of these, at least 60 per cent were sole breadwinners for their families.
The financial impact and reduction in purchasing power and standard of living for over 3,500 families is mind-boggling. And the psychological effects of not having a job anymore and the impact on their families, as well as paying mortgages and bills, has left this part of the country a skeleton of its previous self.
When one loses their job, there are mental effects that impact a man or woman and single-parent providers in families.
This has also had a serious impact as the GDP reduction continues to spiral down as our production power reduced tremendously and importation bills have gotten higher and higher.
Forex earning power has also been affected, and now we are in a dire state for foreign exchange that is crippling many of our local companies, many shutting their doors every day.
Impact on contractors:
Many contract services associated with the refinery operating out of Petrotrin are no longer in business, and had to retrench staff as well as down tools.
Assets left in disrepair are now ageing and not being maintained, hence there are huge depreciations in value.
For instance, valuable real estate and other properties in Pointe-a-Pierre—inclusive of golf course, facilities and clubs—are now in dire need of renovation, maintenance and repairs due to mothballing during this transition.
That’s why it’s so important to get this refinery operational again and restart the process of rebuilding all these lost and dormant assets.
If the objective were to have a more efficient company without political interference, then why was this farce played out in the public domain and the OWTU made such a mockery of?
Is it because Roget is no longer dancing to the tune of the Government?
Is it to shut down the OWTU forever and dismantle one of the strongest unions we have ever seen in T&T?
So many questions and no answers are given to the population in the aftermath of a general election. Why this hollow promise?
We are still not convinced as to the root cause of the closure when we weigh the above effects on people and country.
All we are seeing is a big bobolee where Roget is left with egg all over his face and the Government continues to beat the bobolee over and over, stating that Patriotic’s offers were too difficult to carry out and cannot be accepted.
The Finance Minister, Mr Imbert, made the pronouncement that Trinidad and Tobago was being demanded to buy its own asset, and being forced to give it away for nothing by Roget’s offer that was put forward, and then it would be mortgaged out again, costing the country millions again.
Energy Minister Franklin Khan sang the same tune of his Cabinet, insisting no more State money would be put back into the refinery, as it must go back to open market; and the Minister of Finance Mr Imbert chimed in, saying it was never conceived that the Government would be asked to pay for its own refinery, and that is what Roget and his bunch of comedians are asking him to do.
Roget, where are the demonstrations, the call for the united unions, to protest this latest insult to injury, like you have done so many times in the past?
You are always quick to arms, protesting unfair preferential treatment of State-owned enterprises (what is allegedly the wicked regime), and their unfair treatment of the working man, standing up and lending your voice to protect the benefits of all workers of T&T. But where is that voice now within your esteemed union?
All I see is a shadow of a once-great union leader, a hollow shell left by the ravages of this Government. A bobolee!
Neil Gosine
Port of Spain