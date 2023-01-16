Finally, the roads are being paved. Thanks a million to Rohan Sinanan, the new year starts off with a bang. Sinanan deserves an A+ for effort for the national road paving exercise.
However how much you wanna bet that WASA coming to dig up all those newly paved roads, while the asphalt is still hot? Normally, this is the kind of gimmick you see before an election. “Vote for us, look we are getting it done…”. But then again, we should have an election every week! Carnival right around the corner, suddenly the nation’s roads getting paved? All roads facing the same hot sun and rain, what’s with this excuse of big trucks mashing up the roads? Why doesn’t the Ministry of Works and Transport build the roads strong enough to handle big trucks and then some? Big trucks must reach the Socadrome and other parts of T&T all through the year.
The asphalt is looking like they slap cheese paste on a slice of bread. Some roads haven’t been scraped, the foundation and water runoff will continue the pothole cycle. We need box drains to go with those roads, and proper foundations to unearth the poor engineering after 50 years of PNM. So, no collaboration and consultation with Public Utilities about changing utility corridors, replacing old transmission lines, replacing the water lines then paving it?
An excellent example is El Socorro Road. The road is higher than the pavements on both sides, therefore the pavements are the new drains. Don’t forget the pothole by the President’s House, Rohan. No credit to PM Rowley and the PNM.